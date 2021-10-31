World Vegan Day: Know the health benefits of a vegan diet

Veganism is gaining popularity with each passing year. Not only international celebrities from Benedict Cumberbatch, Pamela Anderson, to Russell Brand have turned to veganism, Bollywood stars celebs too are not left far behind with names like Aamir Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma to Shraddha Kapoor swearing by vegan diet. With such popular role models, the concept no wonder is trending in India like never before.

Veganism is the practice of abstaining from the use of animal products, particularly in diet and an individual who follows the diet or philosophy is known as a vegan.

World Vegan Day is celebrated on November 1 every year by vegans across the world. The event was started in 1994 by then Chair of The Vegan Society, Louise Wallis, in the United Kingdom, to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the founding of the organisation.

Veganism comes not without its own set of benefits as studies have established that the diet helps in lowering cholesterol and is good for your heart health.

"If we have to talk about the nutrition, vegan diet or non-vegan diet, both can cover almost all the nutrition if someone puts some extra efforts in choosing the right food. But vegan diet has one extra advantage and is recommended by the American Heart Association in controlling the coronary artery disease. Vegan food may help in lowering the cholesterol and can help in cardiovascular diseases," says Chirag Barjatya, Nutritionist and Founder, Team Chirag.

A person who adopts vegan diet can eat any plant-based foods - vegetables, grains, nuts, fruits. While dairy products and eggs are not part of diet, they can be substituted by tofu, almond milk soy milk, coconut milk, rice milk among many other such options.

"When you are on a vegan diet you tend to consume more of legumes, fruits, veggies and soya products which are rich in fibre, antioxidants, potassium, magnesium, folate, and vitamins A, C, and E," says Barjatya, elaborating on the health benefits of going vegan.

Eating vegan can also be helpful for people who are allergic to dairy products.

"A part of population is allergic to dairy products, and when they turn vegan, they see great changes on their skin and digestive system. Many people have reported better skin, hair and gut health after changing their lifestyle to vegan food," says Barjatya.

While many studies say that vegan diet could help in losing weight, Barjatya says one has to look at the total calorie intake and not rely on vegan food specifically for shedding kilos.

"Vegan food not necessarily helps you to lose weight as it is more about your total calorie intake. If you are eating more than what is required, you will gain weight irrespective of the diet type," concludes the nutritionist.

On the occasion of World Vegan Day, Barjatya also shares a yummy vegan recipe.

Moong Dal Dhokla

Ingredients

70g Moong Dal, Yellow

5g desi ghee

Salt and other spices

Ginger garlic paste, green chilly paste and Eno

Recipe:

* Wash and soak moong dal in water for 2-3 hours

* Add this soaked dal, salt, ginger garlic paste, green chillies paste and some water in a mixture jar to blend a smooth paste

* Add water if required to get a smooth consistency (I.e. cake batter consistency)

* Add pinch of Eno, whisk a bit

* Grease thali with ghee, add batter in it

* Now steam this dhokla thali for about 15-20 minutes in a pressure cooker

* Cut into pieces

* Serve for yourself and enjoy

Macros

Carbs: 42g

Fat: 5.84 g

Protein: 16.80 g

Total calories: 287.76 kcal

