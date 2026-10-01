Worried about breakouts during the festive season? Expert shares 6 face-washing mistakes that could make it worse

When it comes to breakouts, washing your face may seem like one of the simplest things you can do. But more cleansing, more scrubbing and chasing the “deep clean” feeling does not necessarily mean clearer skin.

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In fact, some common face-washing habits can irritate the skin and disturb its natural moisture balance, Chandrika Mahendra, general manager of personal care and baby care research and development at Himalaya Wellness, shared with HT Lifestyle.

She listed the common mistakes one makes while washing their face, which are presented as follows.

1. Over-washing the face

According to Chandrika, one of the most common mistakes to make is over-washing the face.

“When your skin feels greasy, washing it again can seem like the obvious solution. However, excessive cleansing can strip away natural oils, leaving skin feeling dry, tight or irritated,” she stated.

For most people, cleansing twice a day, once in the morning and once before bed, is sufficient. An additional wash after heavy exercise or sweating may be appropriate, noted the expert.

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Over-washing the face can do more harm than good.

2. Scrubbing away breakouts

{{^usCountry}} Another common mistake is scrubbing away breakouts. Chandrika highlighted that the misconception that pimples are simply caused by dirt on the skin can lead to vigorous scrubbing or repeated rubbing of areas where breakouts appear. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another common mistake is scrubbing away breakouts. Chandrika highlighted that the misconception that pimples are simply caused by dirt on the skin can lead to vigorous scrubbing or repeated rubbing of areas where breakouts appear. {{/usCountry}}

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“Instead, use a gentle cleanser on damp skin and massage it in with your fingertips,” she suggested. “Clean skin does not need to feel ‘squeaky clean.’”

3. Washing face with very hot water

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The temperature of the water that one uses while face-washing matters too.

“While a hot shower may feel relaxing, excessive heat can leave skin feeling dry and uncomfortable,” shared Chandrika. “Using lukewarm water when cleansing and gently patting the face dry instead of rubbing can help make the routine gentler on the skin.”

4. Choosing the wrong ingredient in the facewash

It is very easy to get overwhelmed by the number of skincare ingredients available today and not know which ingredient your skin actually needs, acknowledged the skincare expert.

“Different botanicals have different properties—aloe vera is known for hydration, turmeric for its skin-evening benefits, while neem has long been valued for its cleansing and purifying properties,” stated Chandrika. “Choosing ingredients based on your skin’s needs can therefore make a difference.”

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Choosing the face wash that is most suited to your skin type is important to keep the sking healthy.

5. Skipping moisturiser

Another mistake that Chandrika highlighted is skipping moisturiser because of breakouts.

“If your skin is oily, moisturiser may seem unnecessary. But cleansing without replenishing moisture can leave skin feeling dry and uncomfortable,” she pointed out.

“Following cleansing with a lightweight moisturiser suited to your skin type can help maintain the skin’s natural moisture balance,” she added.

6. Chasing after the ‘squeaky-clean’ feeling

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Finally, there is the temptation to chase the “squeaky-clean” feeling. In the words of the expert, “Tightness after cleansing is not necessarily a sign that your face is cleaner and may indicate that the skin has been cleansed too aggressively.”

“Keeping things simple with gentle cleansing, moisturisation and daytime sun protection can provide a better foundation than repeatedly washing or layering products,” she stated, adding, “When it comes to breakout-prone skin, the goal is not to strip it into submission. A gentle cleanser, the right botanical ingredients and a consistent routine can go a long way towards keeping skin clean, balanced and healthy-looking.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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Dr Chandrika Mahendra, PhD, is the General Manager of Personal Care and Baby Care R&D at Himalaya Wellness.