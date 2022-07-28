Yoga for hip mobility: Alia Bhatt’s trainer demonstrates a routine

Hip joint is a complex area of the human body, as around fifteen muscles work together to improve the range of motion in the hips. Hence, it is important to maintain good mobility in the hips to enhance the performance of the body. Hip mobility has a lot of significance in the overall movement – it helps in improving athletic performance and boosting the explosive movement of the body. While performing hand and leg routines, we often forget about working on the hip mobility. Anshuka Parwani, trainer to several Bollywood celebrities such as Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor, addressed hip mobility and demonstrated a routine that can be followed in order to improve the range of motion.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt's trainer Anshuka Parwani busts a yoga myth on flexibility

Anshuka shared a short video of herself performing hip openers which help in boosting hip mobility. “Keep those hips moving! A sedentary lifestyle and sitting for long hours without moving about, can lead to stiff or tight hips. Hip mobility is very important as it helps to make your body’s overall movement easier and also prevent injuries of the lower back, hip and knees,” read an excerpt of Anshuka’s post. In the video, Anshuka can be seen sitting on a yoga mat and performing yoga routines targeting the enhancement of range of motion in the hips. Take a look at her routine here:

Anshuka further added the benefits of performing hip openers. Hip openers help in improving circulation and reducing the risk of injuries in the body. Performing hip openers on a regular basis, helps in improving the posture and the balance of the body. Boosting flexibility and range of motion in hips, legs and back are also some of the benefits of hip openers. Anshuka further added that we should focus on improving hip mobility as it enhances the overall flexibility and the range of motion.

