Yoga, Pilates, and flexibility: Orthopaedic spine surgeon with 20+ years of experience explains if being more flexible can actually hurt your spine

When it comes to fitness, people crave flexibility, as it is a reliable indicator of a fit, healthy body. It has evolved from an overlooked stretching afterthought into one of the dominant fitness trends on social media, and it is driven by the popularity of yoga and Pilates as workouts, too. But is there a possibility that being more flexible could actually hurt your spine?

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In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Arjun Dhawale, additional director, orthopaedic spine surgery with over 20 years of experience, Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, on the occasion of World Spine Day, discussed the potential possibility of hurting yoga and Pilates hurting the spine and who should be wary of trying exercises that aim to make you more flexible and agile.

Why you should be mindful while doing yoga and Pilates

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{{^usCountry}} According to Dr Arjun, yoga, Pilates, and flexibility are three distinct forms of exercise. While yoga is good for overall functioning, breathing, cardiovascular health, musculoskeletal health, and engaging different muscle groups, extreme forms of yoga poses may not be suitable for an amateur or new inductee. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Dr Arjun, yoga, Pilates, and flexibility are three distinct forms of exercise. While yoga is good for overall functioning, breathing, cardiovascular health, musculoskeletal health, and engaging different muscle groups, extreme forms of yoga poses may not be suitable for an amateur or new inductee. {{/usCountry}}

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Complex exercises like headstand should not be recommended unless one is very well trained.

Especially extreme poses that facilitate neck and back flexion, extension, and rotation, Dr Arjun noted, as they may be counterproductive and lead to pain. “Complex exercises like headstand are also not recommended unless one is very well trained and has learnt to do it for years, as injuries can occur,” he added.

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Meanwhile, for Pilates, he highlighted that it is a great form of exercise because it activates the core and other muscle groups. “They are helpful for building muscle mass and strengthening of abdominal, back and limb muscles and include flexibility programs for all muscle groups.”

The catch

Dr Arjun stressed that each one of us is capable of different levels of strengthening and flexibility training exercises, and it is important that these are modulated and supported by a trainer. However, he cautioned that if there are any preexisting problems, they should be evaluated and communicated to the trainer so they can modify the course.

Extreme flexibility without guidance can be dangerous.

“While general flexibility exercises are recommended, extreme flexibility exercises may be avoided as they can result in injuries,” Dr Arjun cautioned.

About World Spine Day

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World Spine Day is observed annually on October 16 as the world's largest public health initiative dedicated to raising awareness about spinal health, back pain, and disability. It has been coordinated by the World Federation of Chiropractic in partnership with global musculoskeletal health groups since 2008.

Spinal conditions are a leading cause of disability worldwide, often resulting in decreased productivity, long-term health complications, and significant financial burdens. The day encourages individuals, communities, healthcare providers, and policymakers to take proactive steps to prevent spinal issues.