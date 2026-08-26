You’re working out regularly but not losing fat? Fitness coach explains which muscles you should actually train

You may be spending hours at the gym, lifting weights and doing strength workouts, yet still wondering why the fat-loss results aren't showing. The problem may not be how hard you train, but which muscles you focus on. Certain muscle groups can play a bigger role in building strength, increasing energy expenditure, and supporting your overall fat-loss goals. Fitness trainer Chadoy Leon took to Instagram on August 26, 2026, explaining that focusing on the right muscle groups can make your strength-training routine more effective for those working towards fat loss.

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Chadoy highlighted that strength training and endless exercises aren’t just enough to lose weight. He emphasised the importance of training the right muscles to achieve the desired results.

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Legs, not arms

{{^usCountry}} According to Chadoy, legs are your biggest muscle group, and training them properly burns more in one session than an arm day does in months. He highlighted that arm curls might feel productive, but they are not moving your body composition. Glutes {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Chadoy, legs are your biggest muscle group, and training them properly burns more in one session than an arm day does in months. He highlighted that arm curls might feel productive, but they are not moving your body composition. Glutes {{/usCountry}}

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Chadoy highlighted that glutes are the single largest muscle in our body, but nobody trains it properly and directly. He advises trying hip thrusts, four sets, 10 to 12 reps each. He also recommends step-ups, three sets, 10 reps with each leg.

Back

The biggest muscle in our upper body is in the back, and this gets destroyed if you are in a desk job. Chadoy recommends doing lat pulldown, four sets, 10 to 12 reps each. He also suggests doing seated cable row, four sets, 10 to 12 reps each.

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The biggest muscle in our upper body is in the back, and this gets destroyed if you are in a desk job.

Quads and hamstrings

Training quads and hamstrings is where most of the calorie burn in the gym comes from. Chadoy advises doing leg press, four sets, 12 to 15 reps each, leg curl, three sets, 12 to 15 reps each, and leg extension, three sets, 12 to 15 reps each.

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Arms and shoulders are small muscles, so training them first makes you tired. You can put them at the end of your workout routine.

Why do big muscles matter beyond the session?

“More muscles means you burn more calories all day, sitting still, doing nothing. That’s the entire reason lifting beats cardio for keeping weight off. Every hour someone spends on arms and abs instead of legs and back is an hour that barely moves the needle,” said Chadoy.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.