Your phone is ‘dirtier than a toilet’: Dubai microbiologist Neethu Sureshkumar shares why and how to clean it properly

That sleek smartphone in your hand might look clean, but it is likely harbouring a thriving ecosystem of microscopic bacteria. In a May 16 Instagram video, Neethu Sureshkumar, a microbiologist working in Dubai, issued a warning to smartphone users, asking, "What if I told you that your mobile phone might have more bacteria than a toilet seat?" Also read | How dirty is your phone? Doctor explains shocking contamination levels

Why our phones are bacteria magnets

Neethu Sureshkumar highlighted that smartphones can harbour more bacteria than toilet seats due to constant exposure. (Pixabay)

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According to Neethu, the problem stems from our modern habit of never letting our devices out of our sight. Because we carry them into virtually every environment we enter, they act as active magnets for germs. "Studies have shown that mobile phones can harbour large amounts of bacteria because we take them everywhere," she said.

Neethu pointed out several common locations where devices collect pathogens during daily use:

⦿ In the office: Resting on shared office desks.

⦿ At home: Sitting on kitchen counters while cooking.

⦿ At the gym: Left on workout equipment.

⦿ On the go: Sitting inside bags, purses, or pockets.

⦿ In private: "Sometimes even use them in the washroom," Neethu noted.

The real danger, however, is not just where the phone sits, but what we do with it afterwards. "Then we keep touching the same phone while eating, cooking, or placing it close to our face during calls," Neethu warned.

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{{^usCountry}} This continuous contact 'can constantly transfer bacteria from one surface to another', she said, leading to an ongoing cycle of cross-contamination. In her caption, Neethu put it simply: “Your phone might be dirtier than you think.” Also read | Think reusable cloth sanitary pads are antibacterial? Gynaecologist Dr Ankita Shahasane has a warning for you {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This continuous contact 'can constantly transfer bacteria from one surface to another', she said, leading to an ongoing cycle of cross-contamination. In her caption, Neethu put it simply: “Your phone might be dirtier than you think.” Also read | Think reusable cloth sanitary pads are antibacterial? Gynaecologist Dr Ankita Shahasane has a warning for you {{/usCountry}}

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How to clean your phone safely

Despite the alarming comparison, Neethu said that her goal is not to trigger panic, but to encourage better daily habits: "As a microbiologist, I'm not trying to scare you. This reel is just a reminder to clean your phone regularly." Also read | UK nutritionist warns iPhone17 users: 'Don't ignore these 3 things to protect your health'

To combat this everyday health risk, Neethu shared quick and easy maintenance hacks that anyone can do at home or on the go:

⦿ Option 1: Wipe down your device regularly using a phone-safe disinfectant wipe.

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⦿ Option 2: Apply a little hand sanitiser onto a soft cloth and gently clean the surfaces of your phone.

By incorporating this into your daily routine, you can reduce the transfer of germs to your hands, face, and food. As Neethu concluded: "Clean phone, better hygiene."

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.