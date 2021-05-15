You're not alone: Sumona Chakravarti on unemployment, mental health amid Covid

The Kapil Sharma Show fame comedic actor Sumona Chakravarti recently took to her social media profile to share how she had been dealing with her emotions especially the toll that the coronavirus-induced lockdown has taken on her. The 32-year-old comedienne took to her Instagram feed on Friday and shared a selfie of herself look red after a seemingly hectic workout session in which she can be seen wearing an ash grey sports bra and blue gym shorts, her hair tied back to show her make-up free face.

In the caption of the image Sumona shared that she felt a range of emotions from guilt, boredom, mood swings because of menstruation, loss, pain, grief, stress, hatred, and so on. The Bade Achhe Lagte Hain actor also opened up about being unemployed current and also about her battle with endometriosis. Sumona wrote, "Did a proper workout at home after ages... Some days I feel guilty, because boredom is privilege. I may be unemployed and yet am able to feed my family and myself. That is privilege.

She went on to admit that she often felt guilty as well, "Sometimes I feel guilty. Specially when I am feeling low due to pms’in (Premenstrual syndrome). The mood swings play havoc emotionally."

Sumona then went on to share that she had been battling with endometriosis since 2011 and how eating well and exercising were key to her health. Sumona continued in the caption, "Something I've never shared before. I have been battling endometriosis since 2011. Been in stage IV for many years now. A good eating habit, exercise and most importantly no stress is key to my well being. The lockdown has been emotionally hard for me.” Endometriosis is a disorder in which the tissue that normally lines the uterus on the inside (endometrium) grows outside the uterus and usually affects the ovaries, fallopian tubes and the tissue lining the pelvis.

Sumona continued in the caption explaining that working out helped her mood and she wished to share her feelings with those who were also struggling, adding that everyone had something to struggle with. She wrote, "Today i worked out. Felt good. Thought I'll share my feelings for whoever is reading this to understand that all that glitters is not gold. We are all struggling with something or the other in our lives. We all have our own battles to fight. We’re surrounded by loss, pain, grief, stress, hatred. But all you need is love, compassion and kindness. And then we’ll sail through this storm as well." she said.

Sumona, who has also been seen in movies like Barfi and Kick, confessed that it wasn't easy for her to put up such a post, writing, "It was way out of my comfort zone. But if this post can bring a smile or inspire in any way to even a handful of souls, then I guess it was all worth it. Much Love." She hash tagged her post with Circle of life, circle of hope and also 'You Are Not Alone In This'.

