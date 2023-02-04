Creating a budget-friendly art collection is a great way to add personal style and character to your home, while also supporting emerging artists. Supporting emerging artists is crucial for the growth and development of the art community. It also helps to diversify the art world, as they often bring new perspectives, ideas, and techniques to the art world. By supporting them, we can help them to continue to create and develop their craft, which in turn enriches the cultural landscape. With a little bit of creativity and resourcefulness, you can create a budget-friendly art collection that is both beautiful and meaningful. Here are some tips on how to create a budget-friendly art collection and support emerging artists:

Start by researching different artists and art movements that interest you

The internet has made it easier than ever to discover emerging artists and learn about their work. Websites like Artsy and Saatchi Art are great resources for finding new artists, and you can also follow art critics and curators on social media for inspiration.

Attend art fairs and open studios

Art fairs and open studios are great opportunities to discover new artists and purchase work directly from the source at affordable prices. Many emerging artists participate in these events, and you may be able to negotiate a deal or purchase a piece before it becomes more expensive.

Visit local galleries

Many cities have galleries that specialise in showcasing emerging artists and often host exhibitions at a reasonable price point.

Consider buying from art schools and universities

Many art schools and universities have student art galleries or online sales where you can find affordable pieces. Not only will you be supporting emerging artists, but you'll also be supporting the next generation of artists.

Shop online

Online marketplaces like Artsy, Saatchi Art, and 1stdibs offer a wide variety of works from emerging artists at various price points. These platforms also provide a wealth of information about the artists and their work, making it easy to research and discover new talent.

Join a collecting community

Joining a collecting community, such as a collector's club or art society, can provide access to exclusive events, special deals, and a network of fellow art enthusiasts. Many of these groups also offer mentorship programs that pair emerging collectors with more experienced collectors, providing an excellent opportunity to learn from others.

Invest in prints

Prints are a budget-friendly way to start a collection and are often more affordable than original works. Many emerging artists also offer limited edition prints, making them a great way to own a piece of an artist's work without breaking the bank.

Look beyond the big cities

Many emerging artists are based outside of major art centers, and galleries and studios in smaller cities and towns often offer work at more affordable prices.