In pics: Meditation, music & dance as artists light up Isha Mahashivratri 2022

On the occasion of Mahashivratri, Isha Yoga Centre is hosting a nightlong festival which concludes on Wednesday morning in the presence of Sadhguru, spiritual guru and founder of Isha Foundation. Mahashivratri is one of the largest and among the most sacred festivals in India where devotees celebrate a night of spiritual possibilities.

Sadhguru, spiritual guru and founder of Isha Foundation.

Sadhguru at the event

“Almost everybody has lost somebody who’s dear to them. This has been the story of the world but human beings are resilient. Even if you throw them into a pit of fire, they can still crawl out and come out smiling and living strongly,” spiritual leader Sadhguru said at the event.

Isha Mahashivratri is being livestreamed online and telecast on all major television networks in English, Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi and various other regional languages.

This year, the Isha Foundation's Mahashivratri festival will be followed by seven days of spiritual and cultural exuberance, ending on March 8.

Papon, Master Saleem, Hansraj Raghuwanshi, Sean Roldan, Mangli are among some of the artists who are gracing the stage in this year’s Isha Mahashivratri festival.

Singer Papon takes the stage at the Mahashivratri event.

There will be many avenues for devotees to explore deeper dimensions of wellbeing through the free online offerings of devotional Shiva chants, the simple yet effective Upa-yoga, and Yaksha – a three-day (2-4 March) music and dance festival that will be live streamed on Isha’s YouTube channel.

Spiritual leader Sadhguru on the stage at the Mahashivratri event.

For those who join the Mahashivratri celebrations online or in-person will receive Rudraksha consecrated by Sadhguru in a special process on the night of Mahashivratri.

Maha Annadanam, an offering of food to all visitors, is an integral part of the celebrations. Hundreds of volunteers will be involved in cooking and distributing food to thousands of visitors on Mahashivratri night and on every day of the following seven days.