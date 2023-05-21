Memorial Day 2023: 12 mouth-watering deals for USA customers

Memorial Day 2023 is approaching fast and US citizens are planning for their getaways. While people will commemorate the sacrifices made by military personnel for the United States, the three-day break will also be an opportunity to buy things on big discounts.



As the three-day weekend draws nears, here is a list of 12 companies which are offering the best deals, discounts and offers.

Apple

The company is offering huge discounts on account of Memorial Day. Apple’s second-generation AirPods Pro can be grabbed for just $199. The 9th Gen iPad is being sold at its lowest price at $279. There are very lucrative offers on Apple Watch SE second-gen, Apple Watch Series 8, and the M1 MacBook Air.



Amazon

Amazon is offering lip smacking deals on Ninja DT251 Foodi 10-in-1 Smart XL Air Fry Oven, Dyson Ball Animal 3 Upright Vacuum Cleaner and Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker. There are plenty of good offers across home, tech, kitchen, and various other categories too.



Cozy Earth

The company known for selling luxury bedding and loungewear with incredible softness and temperature regulation, is providing several offers.

Our Place

In anticipation of Memorial Day, you can now enjoy a 20% discount on all products available on the website. This fantastic deal encompasses the brand new Always Pan 2.0, which is now priced at $115 instead of the original $150. Additionally, you can save on the Perfect Pot and other essential kitchen items crafted by Our Place.

Samsung

There are discounts up to $1,000 for buying TVs like The Frame and Neo QLED. The company is raising trade-in rates for smartphones like the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy S23 Ultra.



Wayfair

The company's website boasts of 5000 brands of furniture, lighting, cookware, and more. It is a go-to website for buying furniture and kitchenware. For a brief period of 72 hours, you have the opportunity to enjoy a substantial discount of 60% on all items available across the entire website, encompassing a diverse selection of products.



Solo Stove

On account of Memorial Day, products like the compact Bonfire to the more sizable Yukon can be bought at discounted rates up to 50% off.

Coach

The website well-known for designer handbags, wallets, shoes, clothes etc. is offering up to 50% off on its luxury items on account of Memorial Day.



Eddie Bauer

The 100-year old company is popular for its clothing items for men and women alike. The official website is advertising 50% off memorial day sale.

Sleep Number

The company sells smart beds and bedding accessories. It is offering 50% discounts on the limited edition smart bed. There are also plenty of offers on mattresses.



W&P

The company sells sustainable and eco-friendly kitchen products. Customers have the offer of saving 15% when they buy 2, 20% off with 3, 25% with 4, and a maximum of 30% with 5.

Therabody

There are big discounts on offer for gadgets like a TheraGun, Powerdot, and TheraFace. The company is popular for selling therapy devices. Theragun massage gun is one of their most popular products. Up to 35% discount is being offered on accessories.

