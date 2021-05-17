Home / Lifestyle / Miss Universe 2020: Miss Mexico Andrea Meza gets the crown, who is she?
Miss Universe 2020: Miss Mexico Andrea Meza gets the crown, who is she?

Miss Mexico Andrea Meza was crowned as the 69th Miss Universe. The model who is also a software engineer, has become the third Mexican woman to hold the title.
By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 17, 2021
Miss Universe Andrea Meza(Instagram/andreamezamx )

Andrea Meza from Mexico was crowned as the 69th Miss Universe. The pageant that was held on May 16, in the Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood Hotel or famously known as the Guitar hotel in Florida was aired live and saw participants from all around the world. Meza was preceded by Miss Universe Zozobini Tunzi of South Africa.

Andrea had to compete with 73 other gorgeous women from all over the world for the coveted title out of which Miss India Adeline Castelino was also being considered as a strong contender. Castelino made it to the top five along with Miss Brazil, Miss Peru and Miss Dominican Republic. Andrea made history with her win as she became the third Mexican woman to be crowned as Miss Universe.

Who is Miss Universe Andrea Meza?

Along with being a model, Andrea Meza is also a software engineer who is quite vocal about gender disparities and gender violence. She even made some hard-hitting statements during the pageant. The 26-year-old was born on August 13 in Chihuahua City and is daughter to Alma Carmona and Santiago Meza. She has two younger sisters and has Chinese ancestry. She graduated as a software engineer from the Autonomous University of Chihuahua in 2017.

