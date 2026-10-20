Orthopaedic expert lists 6 symptoms of bad joints that should not be ignored: From morning stiffness to swelling and pain

A stiff knee or a sore shoulder is easy to dismiss as just part of ageing or the toll of a difficult workout, especially in winter. But joints seldom fail without some kind of warning.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read | Taking care of spine health evolves with age: Surgeon explains how to do it differently in your 20s, 40s, and 60s

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

“The musculoskeletal system gives subtle, persistent signals long before structural damage occurs. Temporary tiredness will go away on its own, but persistent pain should be treated with caution,” shared orthopaedic expert Dr Aseem Kumar with HT Lifestyle.

He cautioned that if the early signs are not taken seriously, there is the possibility of developing underlying pathologies. He went on to list six of the most common joint complaints that need to be addressed at the earliest.

1. Prolonged morning stiffness

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Waking up with mild stiffness can occur occasionally, but stiffness that persists beyond 30 to 40 minutes is worth paying attention to, believes Dr Kumar. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Waking up with mild stiffness can occur occasionally, but stiffness that persists beyond 30 to 40 minutes is worth paying attention to, believes Dr Kumar. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

“When morning stiffness lasts longer, it can be a sign of systemic inflammatory arthropathies like rheumatoid arthritis, which sets it apart from the more fleeting stiffness you might feel from mechanical issues,” he explained.

Recuurent morning stiffness and joint pain requires medical attention.

2. Unexplained joint swelling

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Joint effusion occurs when fluid accumulates within or around the joint capsule. “If a joint appears visibly enlarged, feels tense, or exhibits a loss of normal anatomical contours without a history of acute trauma, active inflammation or structural compromise is likely present,” noted Dr Kumar.

3. Recurrent or deep joint pain

Although soreness from exercise is fairly common, Dr Kumar cautioned that any type of pain that occurs regularly at the same joint must never be ignored.

“Pain that occurs deep within the joint and interferes with sleep is an indication of deterioration of the cartilage or subchondral bone stress,” he stated.

4. Localised warmth and erythema

If a joint becomes hot to the touch or turns red in appearance, Dr Kumar explained that it is because there is an increase in blood flow to that part of the body due to acute inflammation.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“This is indicative of a sudden gout attack, an active arthritis flare-up, or a joint infection,” noted the physician.

5. Diminished range of motion

Difficulty fully extending, limited rotation of the cervical spine, or inability to flex the hip or knee during daily activities indicates a functional limitation, shared the orthopaedic expert.

“Reduction of the range of motion results from thinning of the articular cartilage, narrowing of the joint space, or contracture of the capsule,” he explained.

6. Painful crepitus (popping or grinding)

If painless clicking or popping in a joint occurs, it is typically harmless. However, as Dr Kumar stated, “When crepitus is present with a sharp catch, grinding sensation, or abrupt onset of localised pain, there is likely advanced cartilage degeneration, producing bone-on-bone friction in the joint.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

Dr Aseem Kumar is an associate consultant in Orthopaedics at Kailash Hospital, Noida.