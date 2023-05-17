5 evening rituals that are important for your dog's well-being

The secret to a happy and healthy dog is a set of productive and interesting daily activities that keep them active and mentally stimulated. While mornings are rushed for most people, evenings have a more relaxed vibe and give one opportunity for rest and rejuvenation. This is when you can spend a quality time with your pooch, especially if you are a working professional and are usually away from home for 8-10 hours. Evening is also the time when you can set the right bedtime routine for your dog, help them unwind and assist your furry friend get a restful sleep. Put on some music, give them a massage and sit with them as they fall asleep. (Also read: Best vegetarian treats for dogs in summer)

"In the hustle and bustle of our daily lives, it's essential to carve out dedicated time to prioritise the well-being of our fur babies. As the sun begins to set and the day winds down, establishing a thoughtful evening routine becomes paramount in ensuring our dogs lead lives filled with happiness and vitality, says Dr Shantanu Kalambi, Chief Veterinary Officer, Supertails.

Dr Kalambi shares 5 evening rituals that can improve your dog's overall well-being.

1. Quality time and exercise

Engage in interactive playtime or take your dog for a walk in the evening. Physical exercise not only helps burn off excess energy but also promotes mental stimulation and strengthens the bond between you and your furry friend. (Also read: 6 tips for dog moms to form a lifelong bond with their furry children)

2. Mental stimulation

Engage your dog in mental exercises and activities that challenge their cognitive abilities. This can include puzzle toys, treat-dispensing games, or training sessions. Mental stimulation helps keep your dog's mind sharp and wards off boredom.

3. Grooming routine

Dedicate some time in the evening for grooming activities such as brushing your dog's coat, checking for any skin issues or irritations, and cleaning their ears. Regular grooming keeps your dog looking and smelling fresh and helps maintain their hygiene and health. (Also read: 5 grooming tools every dog parent must have)

4. Balanced dinner

Serve a nutritious and balanced dinner tailored to your dog's specific dietary needs. Consult with your veterinarian to ensure you are providing the right portion size and a diet that meets their nutritional requirements.

5. Relaxation and bedtime routine

Establish a calming bedtime routine to help your dog unwind and prepare for a good night's sleep. This can involve creating a cosy sleeping area, offering a comfortable bed, dimming the lights, and engaging in calming activities such as gentle massage or soothing music.

