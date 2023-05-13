National Dog Mom's Day: 6 tips for dog moms to form a lifelong bond with their furry children

National Dog Mom's Day is celebrated every year on second Saturday of May and is the perfect opportunity for dog moms all over the world to spend some quality time with their furry children and make it a day to remember. Dog moms can play a special role in shaping their furry companion's personality and behaviour. To bring a difference to their lives, you need to win their trust first and form a bond that is lifelong. Apart from their favourite treats, toys and accessories, you must also grab every opportunity to spend some 'pawsome' time with them. Observe their body language and pay attention to what they like or dislike. It is also important to set a routine for them so that they can feel safe and loved. (Also read: Worrying symptoms you shouldn't ignore as your dog gets older) Dog moms can play a special role in shaping their furry companion's personality and behaviour. (Pixabay)

Devanshi Shah, Founder and CEO, Petkonnect, shares important tips for dog moms to form a lifelong bond with their pets:

1. Spend quality time together

Dogs, like humans, crave affection and attention. Activities like playing, cuddling, and training can help you and your dog form a strong bond. Create positive memories and strengthen your relationship by making time for these activities and being present.

2. Maintain consistency

It is critical for your dog's well-being and bonding with you to establish a routine and be consistent in feeding, exercising, and training. Set clear boundaries and expectations for your dog to help him understand what is expected of him and to build trust in your relationship.

3. Use positive reinforcement

Build a strong bond with your dog by rewarding good behaviour with treats, praise, and attention. Consistency is essential for associating good behaviour with approval and strengthening the bond.

4. Understand your dog's body language

Body language is used by dogs to communicate, and understanding their signals is essential for developing a strong bond. Pay attention to their tail wagging, ear position, and eye contact to better understand their moods, needs, and emotions. Learning their body language can strengthen your bond and foster trust.

5. Be consistent

It takes time and effort to form a strong bond with your dog. Instead of being discouraged by setbacks, concentrate on positive experiences. Patience is essential during training, and keep in mind that it is a journey, not a destination, and that it will take time, effort, and dedication.

6. Look after your dog's physical and emotional needs

To foster a strong bond, attend to your dog's physical and emotional needs. For their health and happiness, provide proper nutrition, exercise, and socialization. Regular vet visits, exercise, and socialization with other dogs can all help them stay healthy.

"It takes time, effort, patience, consistency, positive reinforcement, being patient, and taking care of their physical and emotional needs to form a strong bond with your dog. This results in a fulfilling and long-lasting relationship. It necessitates ongoing monitoring and care." concludes Shah.

