Worrying symptoms you shouldn't ignore as your dog gets older

Like humans, pets too become susceptible to a range of health conditions as they grow older. Cancer, kidney failure, arthritis, joint conditions, heart disease, dementia are some of the diseases that can affect them with time. Ageing in dogs can also depend on their breed; ones with larger size tend to grow old faster than smaller breed dogs. Recently, world's oldest dog Bobi, a purebred Rafeiro whose normal life expectancy is around 12 to 14 years, celebrated its 31st birthday. He was recognised by Guinness World Records as the world's oldest dog on February 1 this year. Depending on their breed, you must take your dog for a regular check-up and also look for signs of ageing. Excessive water consumption and infrequent urination could signal kidney problems while fatigue and panting could indicate heart trouble. Frequent stomach upsets, smelly poop and constipation may mean a liver issue. (Also read: Celebrating pet moms: Exploring the joys and challenges of raising fur babies) Excessive water consumption and infrequent urination could signal kidney problems while fatigue and panting could indicate heart trouble. (Pixabay)

"Every animal including human on Earth has the following vital organs: the brain, heart, liver, and kidney. Joints are additionally important considerations in dogs. Owners should pay close attention to these organs, especially in older dogs. Did you know that a pet ages more quickly if its breed is larger? For example, life expectancy in Saint Benard is much lesser than in Pomeranian," says Dr Anubhav Kumar Mishra, Veterinary Consultant at Plum Telehealth.

Dr Mishra shares worrying signs of ageing in your dogs you should never ignore.

1. Kidney issues: Infrequent urination and excessive hair loss

Early kidney disease in older dogs’ manifests as excessive water consumption, infrequent urination, cloudiness in urine and excessive hair loss, which pet owners will notice. Doctors advise performing a kidney function test on the dog if these symptoms are present, as well as a blood test and an ultrasound to better understand the kidney function.

2. Heart ailments: Fatigue and panting

The inability to walk or exercise for an extended period of time, as well as signs of fatigue and panting, are symptoms of heart problems in dogs. If the heart condition is severe, the dogs may show signs similar to syncope. Additionally, if the dog has a persistent cough that occurs in the morning and at night after the sun sets and produces mucus and sputum, a heart condition may be present. If the dog is experiencing any of these, advise taking them to the vet so they can perform tests like a chest X-ray, an ECG, and an echocardiography. Since the symptoms of dog heart disease are quite obvious, diagnosis is not difficult. A properly and early diagnosed condition can be managed.

3. Liver problem: Frequent stomach upsets, smelly poop or constipation

The liver is the body's most active organ, and it is responsible for processing and converting all toxins before they get flushed out by kidneys. Stomach disturbances in dogs could be the first sign of liver issues. The dog might be experiencing frequent stomach upsets, smelly poop and constipation or loose motion. Even if your old dog won't eat properly and has a bloated stomach, he or she might have liver problems. Vomit, which is of yellow colour is another sign that pet owners should be mindful of. Doctors advise performing a USG scan and a blood-based liver function test in this situation.

4. Joints problems: Not able to lift or sit down with either of their legs

It is relatively simple to identify the symptoms of joint problems in dogs. If your dog is unable to lift or sit down with either of their legs, they may be experiencing joint problems. Due to the cold weather, joint problems are most frequently observed. The pet owner is advised to get an X-ray to know the extent of joint problems. Early diagnosis is the key.

