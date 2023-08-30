5 lesser-known indie dog breeds possessing unique qualities

During the 18th century, historical records note the recognition of approximately 50 distinct dog breeds in the Indian subcontinent. However, with the increasing popularity of Western dog breeds, a significant number of India's indigenous canine varieties are rapidly edging towards the brink of extinction. Despite the efforts of individuals and organizations to bring them back, the nearly extinct native dogs of India continue to be perceived as rare to uncommon canine varieties. Here are five lesser-known indigenous dog breeds that boast exceptional uniqueness.

Gaddi

There are several lesser-known or "indie" dog breeds that possess unique qualities. Here are a few examples:(HT Photo/Abhinav Saha)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gaddi Kutta (Pinterest)

Introductions: This Himalayan Sheepdog is native to the Himalayan foothills in eastern Nepal and Kashmir. They are known locally by various names including the Bhote, Bangara or Gaddi Kutta, and sometimes called the Himalayan Mastiff.

History: The Gaddi dog breed was specifically bred to safeguard encampments and livestock, primarily consisting of yaks, sheep, and goats, from potential predators.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Unique Aspects: Despite their ability as premier guard dogs, they also showcase an impressive ability to herd goats and sheep, with little to no instruction.

Chippiparai

Chippiparai (Pinterest)

Introductions: Often linked to the Greyhound the Chippiparai epitomises the strong and silent hound dog. They excel as guard dogs and are also known to make a great one-man dog.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

History: Also known as as Kanni (virgin) or vettainaai (hunting dog), this is a sighthound bred by royal families in Chippiparai near Madurai district Tamil Nadu. They were predominantly used to find and kill their prey, mainly deer, wild boar, and hare.

Unique Aspects: They have a straight, dome-like head with a narrow muzzle, a black nose, and powerful jaws. Their eyes are positioned in a manner that grants them an exceptional 270-degree field of vision, providing a broader scope than the majority of other breeds.

Mudhol Hound

Mudhol Hound (Pinterest)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Introductions: Also known as the Caravan Hound, this pure bred Indian breed is a type of sight hound that is famed for its remarkable agility and swiftness. The Mudhol Hound thrives as both a skilled hunting companion and a vigilant guardian.

History: This is a very ancient breed that was predominant in the Deccan Plateau region. It is believed that this breed is the descended of the Saluki and Tazi that were brought to India by the Pathans, Afghans, Arabs and Persians India through the Kyber Pass.

Unique Aspects: Their remarkable eyesight, owing to the positioning of their eyes, equips them with the ability to effectively chase away rabbits and other small animals.

Indian Mastiff

Indian Mastiff (Pinterest)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Introductions: Also known as beast of the East or Bully Kutta, this giant dog originated in the Indian subcontinent and is one of the world's four toughest breeds.

History: This indigenous mastiff dog breed dates back to the 16th century. They have a long history of being a working dog, used for hunting and guarding.

Unique Aspects: Bully Kuttas are known to be intelligent, alert, responsive, energetic and aggressive. They are a dominating canine and should only be handled by well-experienced owners.

Rajapalayam

Rajapalayam (Pinterest)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Introductions: Also known as the Polygar Hound or Indian Ghost Hound, Rajapalayam is a southern Indian dog breed named after a town in Virudhunagar, Tamil Nadu.

History: Historical accounts suggest that the breed was initially developed during the reign of the Nayak dynasty, a prominent royal family in Tamil Nadu. In antiquity, local villagers utilized these dogs to safeguard agricultural crops, livestock, and agricultural yields within the region.

Unique Aspects: They are great watchdogs and fiercely loyal. Presently, the Indian army recognizes the exceptional qualities and capabilities of these dogs, having enlisted them into their ranks and providing them with training.