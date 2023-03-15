6 cooling foods for your dog this summer

Summer season is here and it's that time of the year when surviving without air conditioning and cooling foods is almost impossible. Aloo parathas are replaced by fruit salads in breakfast while lemonade and buttermilk are naturally preferred over tea and coffee. Just like us, our lovable pets are also at risk of a host of summer illnesses and require a change in routine and diet. It is important to add hydrating foods to their diet so their bodies can remain cool.

Also, early morning walks must be preferred for your furry friend as the summer heat can raise risk of heat illnesses in them. If your dog has elevated breathing rates, dry or sticky gums, bruising in the gums, lethargic or disoriented, they could have suffered from heat stroke, and it is important to get medical help for them. (Also read: 7 tips to protect your dog from fleas and ticks this summer)

"Ice-cream season is officially upon us, and it brings along the promise of summer delicacies that make the heat worth all the trouble. Lemonade, buttermilk, lassi and iced teas become a part of our summer diet and keeping it cool with these chilled drinks becomes a necessity to beat the heat. Just like our eating habits change with the weather, to adapt to the season, so do those of our pets. Keeping summers chill and comfortable for your pets is super easy to do if one just keeps a few pointers in mind. Proper dietary changes and some minor lifestyle tweaks can make summers with your pet a fun and memorable time!" says Poorvi Anthony, co-founder of JUSTDOGS.

Poorvi shares cooling foods that your dogs can have this summer:

WATERMELONS

Watermelons are very beneficial for your pets to consume during the summer months. They are very safe for pets and due to the heavy amount of water in them, it can be a great way to ensure that your pet gets the required amount of hydration. Watermelons are filled with many vitamins and antioxidants that help to improve the overall health of your pets. However, it is very important to make sure that you remove all the seeds from it before giving it to your pet as they can be harmful.

CUCUMBER

They don’t say 'cool as a cucumber' for nothing. Cucumbers are very rich in vitamins like B1, B7, C and K and minerals, such as copper, potassium, magnesium which are very beneficial for your pet’s gut health. Giving them to your pet is a wonderful way to detox your pet’s diet. The high amount of water in cucumbers makes them a perfect part of your pet’s summer diet as they help to provide the hydration that some pets might need due to a lack of interest in drinking enough water.

COCONUT WATER

Many times, our pets refuse to drink water simply out of a lack of interest in the taste or simply out of boredom. And who can blame them? Even us humans like some variety in the form of tasty cold, refreshing drinks to keep us chilled during the summer. In this respect, some coconut water is very helpful to introduce proper hydration into your pet’s diet. It is safe for your pets and provides them with necessary nutrients like calcium, magnesium, potassium and beneficial electrolytes that can help them remain cool in the summer heat.

YOGURT AND BUTTERMILK

Is a summer lunch truly ever complete without a glass of cool buttermilk to soothe the soul? The good bacteria present in yogurt and buttermilk is just as good for pets as it is for us and can provide a lot of relief in the hot summer weather. The probiotic nature of this amazing food can also provide a lot of benefit for your pet’s gut health.

MANGOES

Mangoes are truly the king of all fruits when it comes to providing the most delectable flavour in addition to some very important vitamins like A, B6, C, E and essential antioxidants. It can be a really healthy and yummy treat for your dogs in this hot weather. Please remember to remove the outer peel and the seed before giving your pet this awesome fruit.

WET GRAVIES

In addition to the above foods, it is also a great idea to include gravy food in your pet’s regular meals to make them tastier and more hydrating for your pets. Gravy foods provide many healthy fats that your pets need to fight the heat as well as adding some extra water into their diet to keep them cool and happy.

With these foods, you can make the summer a very enjoyable time for your pets and make sure they stay hydrated, healthy and happy.

