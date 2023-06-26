Amazing benefits of CBD oil for your pet: Expert says it can ease anxiety, joint pain

CBD, or cannabidiol, is an active ingredient in cannabis or marijuana and can have a range of medicinal benefits for both humans and pets. Experts say CBD oil doesn't have THC, the compound that is responsible for marijuana's psychoactive properties and is safe to use. While CBD oil is said to offer relief in arthritis pain, anxiety and seizures in dogs and many pet parents claim their furry companions have benefitted from it, there is no scientific data that proves its effectiveness in treatment of dogs. One should also be careful about the dosage as giving more than the required one can cause drop in blood pressure in your pooch or drowsiness. Another side-effect of CBD oil in dogs could be dry mouth as CBD consumption can decrease the production of saliva. One must always check with their pet's veterinary doctor before giving CBD oil to them. (Also read: Pet owner guilt: Why do pet parents feel guilty about not doing enough for their companions, how to get over it)

It's not just humans who can benefit from CBD oil but pets in particular, have shown positive responses to CBD oil for issues such as anxiety, arthritis, and even seizures. (Pixabay)

"It's not just humans who can benefit from CBD oil but pets in particular, have shown positive responses to CBD oil for issues such as anxiety, arthritis, and even seizures. The same receptors in the endocannabinoid system that are present in humans are also found in animals, making CBD oil a potential solution for our furry companions," says Richa Jaggi, Co-Founder & CMO, Awshad.

How CBD oil helps in anxiety and arthritis

"CBD oil has shown promising results in reducing anxiety symptoms. It interacts with receptors in the brain responsible for mood regulation, promoting a sense of calm and relaxation. By modulating serotonin levels, CBD oil can help alleviate the debilitating effects of anxiety, allowing individuals to regain control of their lives," says Jaggi.

CBD oil's anti-inflammatory properties can help your pooch get relief from the uncomfortable joint pain that may start to trouble them as they grow old.

"Moving on to joint pain, a common ailment affecting people of all ages. CBD oil has gained recognition for its anti-inflammatory properties, which can provide much-needed relief for those suffering from joint pain and inflammation. By targeting specific receptors in the endocannabinoid system, CBD oil helps to reduce pain and swelling, improving mobility and overall comfort," adds the expert.

How to add CBD oil to your pet's diet

Jaggi says CBD oil can be mixed with your pet's food. The dosage, however, should be discussed with a healthcare professional.

"For humans, a few drops under the tongue (sublingual) are a popular method for quick absorption into the bloodstream. As for pets, it's best to mix the appropriate dosage with their food or treats. It's important to note that the ideal dosage can vary depending on factors such as body weight and individual needs. Consulting with a healthcare professional or veterinarian is advisable to determine the right dosage for you or your furry friend," says Jaggi.

Frequency of use

"This is another crucial aspect to consider. Starting with a low dose and gradually increasing it allows individuals to gauge their response and find the optimal amount. Some may find daily use beneficial, while others may prefer occasional usage as needed. Again, it's always wise to consult with a healthcare professional or veterinarian for personalized guidance," says the expert.

Precautions

"In terms of precautions, it's essential to select high-quality CBD oil products from reputable homegrown brands. Look for products that have undergone third-party testing to ensure purity, potency, and absence of contaminants. Additionally, be aware of potential interactions with other medications, especially for individuals with pre-existing medical conditions. Seeking professional advice before incorporating CBD oil into your routine is strongly recommended," says Jaggi.

"The benefits of CBD oil are noteworthy for both humans and pets alike. With its potential to provide natural relief and improve overall well-being, CBD oil has captured the attention of researchers and individuals seeking alternative options. By understanding proper application, dosage, and precautions, individuals can harness the potential benefits of CBD oil and embark on a journey toward enhanced health and vitality," concludes the expert.