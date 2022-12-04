Celebrate Shelter Pets Day: 5 reasons to adopt pets from animal shelters

Adopting a pet gives a person the best feeling in the world. It makes you appreciate life more and encourages you to be better. Animals are capable of providing us with a lifetime of unconditional love without asking for anything in return. This is especially true for stray, abandoned, and rescued animals who are eagerly looking for the smallest amount of care and compassion after all the pain and hardships they have experienced. A little bit of love and space in your house will save their lives and give these innocent animals a wonderful chance at life, and they will give you unimaginable joy in return. (Also read: 12 things you should consider before adopting a pet animal )

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Have you heard the new adage, "Adopt, Don't Shop?" If this is the case, you may be wondering what it means. Adopt, Don't Shop is a campaign slogan used by an increasing number of animal rights activists to promote adopting pets from shelters rather than purchasing them from pet stores. All animals deserve love and a good, healthy life. Adoption gives you a chance to do the right thing for fur babies and give them the love that's been missing in their life," says, Dr. Shantanu Kalambi, Chief Veterinarian, Supertails.com, in an interview with HT Lifestyle. He further shared five reasons why you should adopt a furry friend from an animal shelter and not buy one.

1. You’re giving them a new and better life in a loving home: When you adopt a pet from a shelter home they get a second chance which they deserve. Animals that are in shelter homes are as innocent and lovable as any other pets that you find. They too deserve to be in a home with a loving family and in addition to providing a pet with a happy life, adopting them from a shelter frees up a seat at the rescue or shelter so that another animal can be saved.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

2. Breeding practices are cruel and immoral: You’re fighting against animal cruelty and also saving a life by adopting a pet. What you don’t know is that many animals, such as a dog sold in pet stores or online come from puppy mills, these are large-scale breeding operations that push animals into filthy, claustrophobic cages and breed female dogs repeatedly until they are unable to bear more offspring. When the puppies are taken from their moms too young, they are denied socialization, exercise, and warm human touch until they reach the pet store.

3. Shelters make the adoption process easier: They guide you through the process of being a first-time pet parent. Shelters treat these fur babies with much more love and care for their well-being. They make sure that you fully understand what you’re doing, and they help you understand your new baby. Not only this, but they also take care of spaying and neutering and in many cases, vaccinations as well.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

4. They make great first pets: As they’re partially trained and used to being around people. These fur babies are well-trained in the shelters and are much easier to handle, especially for first-time pet parents.

5. You get unconditional love in return: The bond you’ll share will be priceless. When you adopt an animal from the shelter, they show gratitude and respect towards you. They know that you’ve saved their lives and they give you all the love in the world to show how much that means to them.

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter