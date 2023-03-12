Common summer ailments in dogs and their symptoms

Summer calls for a change in the routine for your adorable dogs as the rise in mercury can make them susceptible to various summer illnesses. Taking them out when it's hot can lead to problems like heatstroke, dehydration, sunburn apart from a variety of other health troubles. Early mornings and late evenings are the best as far as daily walks are concerned. Apart from that plenty of water should be offered to them and hydrating foods such as watermelon (no seeds), cucumbers, celery are good food options for them. You can also shift your pet to a cooler area in your home to prevent them from heat-related ailments. (Also read: Women's Day: 5 reasons women are opting for pets over romantic partners)

"Summer is a wonderful time of year for dogs and their owners, but it can also bring some common ailments. As temperatures rise, dogs are more susceptible to certain health problems," says Dr. Aishwarya R, Veterinary officer, Wiggles in a conversation with HT Digital.

Dr Aishwarya also shares the list of common summer ailments in dogs and how to prevent them:

1. Dehydration: With higher temperatures and increased outdoor activity, dogs are at risk of dehydration. Symptoms include lethargy, dry gums, and sunken eyes. To prevent dehydration, ensure your dog has access to plenty of clean water and avoid excessive exercise during the hottest parts of the day.

2. Heatstroke: Heatstroke is a serious condition that can be life-threatening for dogs. Signs of heatstroke include excessive panting, drooling, vomiting, and loss of consciousness. To prevent heatstroke, avoid leaving your dog in a hot car, provide plenty of shade and water, and limit exercise during peak temperatures.

3. Sunburn: Dogs with light-coloured fur or thin coats are at risk of sunburn, especially on their noses and ears. Use pet-safe sunscreen or avoid prolonged exposure to direct sunlight during peak hours.

4. Fleas and ticks: Fleas and ticks thrive in warm, humid environments and can cause serious health problems for dogs. Use flea and tick prevention products, check your dog regularly for these pests and avoid walking your dog in areas with high grass or brush.

5. Allergies: Summer can bring a range of allergens that can trigger allergic reactions in dogs, including pollen, grass, and insect bites. Watch for signs of itching, redness, and inflammation, and consult with your veterinarian about allergy treatments.

6. Ear infections: Swimming in lakes or pools can increase the risk of ear infections in dogs. Dry your dog's ears after swimming and avoid submerging their head completely in water.

"In conclusion, summer can be a fun time for dogs, but it's important to take precautions to prevent common summer ailments. By staying vigilant and taking steps to keep your dog cool, hydrated, and protected, you can help ensure a healthy and happy summer for your furry friend," says Dr Aishwarya.

