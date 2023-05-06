Dog Anxiety Awareness Week: Common triggers of anxiety in dogs, ways to ease it

Dogs may not feel complex emotions like humans, but it is not unusual for them to experience anxiety like humans. Loneliness, loud noises, separation from their owner, change in routine can be triggers of anxiety in them. Barking excessively, hiding under the furniture, panting, whining, shaking or not eating are all signs of canine anxiety. It is important to understand the root cause of your pet's anxiety, spend time with them, take them out for walks and exercise, and get them medication or behavioural therapy if required. (Also read: Anxious dog? Here's how diet can help manage their mental health)

Dogs, like humans, can experience anxiety for a variety of reasons. (Pixabay)

"Dogs, like humans, can experience anxiety for a variety of reasons. As a pet owner, it's important to recognise the common triggers of canine anxiety and to know how to ease it," says Dr. Lalit Kenjale, Vet at Wiggles MyVet. He also explains common triggers of canine anxiety and ways to deal with it.

Common triggers of canine anxiety

Separation anxiety: This is one of the most common triggers of anxiety in dogs. Dogs that experience separation anxiety often become anxious when left alone or separated from their owners.

Loud noises: Many dogs become anxious and frightened by loud noises such as thunder, fireworks, or gunshots.

Changes in routine: Dogs thrive on routine and any changes to their daily routine can cause anxiety.

Fear of people or other animals: Dogs can become anxious and fearful around people or other animals if they have had negative experiences or are not properly socialised.

Ways to ease canine anxiety

Create a safe space: Providing a safe and secure space for your dog can help ease anxiety. This can be a crate, a quiet room, or a cosy spot in your home.

Exercise: Regular exercise can help reduce anxiety in dogs. Exercise can be a walk, a game of fetch, or any other activity that your dog enjoys.

Positive reinforcement: Positive reinforcement training can help reduce anxiety in dogs. Rewarding your dog for good behaviour can help them feel more confident and secure.

Medication: In some cases, medication may be necessary to help ease anxiety in dogs. Your veterinarian can recommend appropriate medication and dosage based on your dog's individual needs.

Behavioural therapy: Behavioural therapy can help address the underlying causes of anxiety in dogs. Your veterinarian can recommend a certified animal behaviourist who can work with you and your dog to develop a personalised plan to help ease anxiety.

"In conclusion, recognising the triggers of anxiety in dogs and knowing how to ease it is important for the well-being of your furry friend. By providing a safe space, regular exercise, positive reinforcement, and potentially medication or behavioural therapy, you can help your dog feel more confident and secure. If you are concerned about your dog's anxiety, it's important to speak with your veterinarian for guidance and support," concludes Dr Kenjale.

