Anxious dog? Here's how diet can help manage their mental health

As pet owners, we are always looking for ways to keep our furry friends happy and healthy. However, just like humans, dogs can experience anxiety and stress, which can negatively impact their quality of life. While there are several methods available to manage anxiety in dogs, many pet owners may not be aware that diet can play a significant role in their pet's mental health. Believe it or not, what your dog eats can significantly impact their mental health and anxiety levels. Let's explore the link between diet and anxiety in dogs so that you can create a well-balanced diet that promotes your furry friend's overall health and happiness. (Also read: Dog Anxiety Awareness Week: 5 tips to help your dog cope with separation anxiety ) A dog's diet can play a crucial role in their mental and emotional well-being. (Unsplash)

Role of diet in managing your dog's anxiety

On the occasion of Dog Anxiety Awareness Week, Dr. Deepak Saraswat, Head Veterinarian, Zigly, shares with HT Lifestyle, some ways to incorporate diet into managing your dog's anxiety.

1. Focus on high-quality protein sources

Protein is an essential nutrient for dogs and is critical for maintaining healthy muscles and tissues. But did you know that protein can also affect your dog's mood? Studies have shown that diets high in protein can increase serotonin levels in the brain, which is a natural mood stabilizer. Look for high-quality protein sources like chicken, fish, and lamb in your dog's food to help manage their anxiety.

2. Incorporate omega-3 fatty acids

Omega-3 fatty acids are another essential nutrient for dogs, and they are known for their anti-inflammatory properties. This can be especially helpful in managing anxiety, as inflammation in the brain has been linked to mood disorders. Foods like salmon, sardines, and flaxseed oil are great sources of omega-3, or you can look for dog food that contains added omega-3.

3. Avoid artificial preservatives and additives

Many commercial dog foods contain artificial preservatives and additives that can have a negative impact on your dog's mental health. For example, some preservatives like BHA and BHT have been linked to hyperactivity and behavioural issues in dogs. When shopping for dog food, look for brands that use natural preservatives like vitamin E or rosemary extract.

4. Consider probiotics

Probiotics are beneficial bacteria that live in the gut and help with digestion and immune function. But did you know that they can also have an impact on your dog's mood? Studies have shown that probiotics can reduce anxiety and depression in humans, and there is evidence that they can have similar effects in dogs. Look for dog food that contains added probiotics, or consider giving your dog a probiotic supplement.

5. Avoid foods that can trigger anxiety

Just like people, dogs can have specific foods that trigger anxiety or other negative reactions. Common culprits include caffeine, chocolate, and high-fat foods. If you notice that your dog becomes anxious or agitated after eating a particular food, it's best to avoid it altogether.

6. Consider a homemade or raw diet

Some pet owners opt for a homemade or raw diet for their dogs, which can provide more control over their dog’s ingredients and nutrients. This can be especially helpful in managing anxiety, as you can tailor the diet to meet your dog's specific needs. However, it's essential to do your research and work with a veterinarian or veterinary nutritionist to ensure that your dog's homemade or raw diet is nutritionally balanced.

7. Monitor your dog's weight

Maintaining a healthy weight is essential for your dog's overall health and well-being. But did you know that being overweight can also contribute to anxiety? Studies have shown that overweight dogs are more likely to experience anxiety and behavioural issues. Make sure you're feeding your dog an appropriate amount of food for their size and activity level, and monitor their weight regularly.

"Diet plays a significant role in managing your dog's anxiety. Remember, every dog is different, so it may take some trial and error to find the right diet and supplements to manage your dog's anxiety. Consult with your veterinarian to come up with a plan that works best for your furry friend," concludes Dr. Saraswat.