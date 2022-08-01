Can dogs have panic attack? Tips to calm your anxious dog

Many of us are well aware of how panic attacks look like. An intense feeling of fear grips you, your heart rate is elevated, you are nauseous and may feel the world is going to end. While your pets cannot communicate to you in detail what they are really feeling at the moment, they too can experience panic attacks which may lead them to indulge in aggressive or depressive behaviour. It is important to spot the signs at the right time to prevent your furry friend from harming itself or others. Sudden panting, trembling, shaking, salivation, biting, excessively urinating can all be tell-tale signs of a panic attack. (Also read: High blood sugar in dogs: Early signs that your pet has diabetes)

"Yes, dogs also get panic attacks. Like humans, they too can get overwhelmed by fear because of which you may see symptoms like excessively panting, increased heart rate, trembling and even nausea," says Dr. Vinod Sharma, Head of Veterinary Services at DCC Animal Hospital.

Here are some other signs that your pooch is suffering from panic attack:

Aggression: Being aggressive is also a sign of panic. If your dog is usually calm and peaceful but suddenly starts displaying change in behaviour and aggressive tendencies, you must take him to behaviourist or a vet.

Yawning and drooling: While dogs may yawn out of boredom in many cases it is stress. You will notice that a stressful yawn would be more intense compared to the lazy yawn. Dogs may drool and lick when nervous.

Urinating: Dogs urinate when they are nervous or scared. It is important to be with your dog and divert its attention.

Panting: A dog's anxiety may shoot up during a panic attack and it is not surprising to see it panting.

Destruction: You may see your dog involved in unusual and destructive activities in and around your house which it did not do earlier. You must get into the root cause of the problem.

Barking: This is very common. When there is no apparent reason for your dog to bark, it may be a sign of panic attack if persistent. They may bite also depending upon the intensity of their panic attack.

How to calm a panic-stricken dog as per Dr Sharma

As far as your pet is concerned you are the best guide and you must be aware of things that bring joy and peace to it. Here are a few ways to calm your pet child

- Communicate with your dog and let it know you are there for it.

- Take your pooch on a walk. It will surely have a calming effect

- Distract the mind of your furry companion and do things that bring pleasure

- Contact your dog trainer

