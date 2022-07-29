High blood sugar in dogs: Early signs that your pet has diabetes

Diabetes in dogs is much more common than people realise. Although the metabolic disorder can affect them at any age, middle-aged and older dogs from 4-14 years are most susceptible. Female dogs are twice likely to develop diabetes compared to males. If your dog is drinking too much water, urinating excessively, has increased or decreased appetite, cloudy eyes or suffering from repeated infections, it's time for them to get tested to diabetes. Once the diagnosis is confirmed, your pet's vet can prescribe insulin injections and suggest some lifestyle changes. (Also read: Pet health: Is your dog yelping in pain? It could be arthritis; know symptoms)

It is important to manage your pet's blood sugar level as both too-high or too-low levels can be life-threatening. Adding more fibre to their diet, daily exercise and management of their weight can prevent them from developing complications like enlarged liver, cataract, UTI, kidney failure to name a few.

Diabetes signs to look out for in your dog

"Some early signs of diabetes to look out for in your dogs are excessive urination, excessive intake of water, sudden increase of body weight, or rapid decrease in body weight. Any or all of these could indicate that your dog is suffering from diabetes," says Dr Vinod Sharma, Head of Veterinary Services at DCC Animal Hospital.

How to manage your dog's diabetes

Dr Sharma says one can help the pets by giving them a holistic and healthy lifestyle from proper diet to an active lifestyle.

- Firstly, ensure a balanced diet for your dogs. They need nutrition-rich and proper meals.

- Secondly, you must never ignore physical activity if you have a pet dog. It is always advisable to get exercise and physical activity for your dog. Take them for regular walks and open areas where they can run. A proper health routine and a balanced diet are a must for your pets.

- Lastly, never ignore any signs that might indicate that something is wrong with your pet, and consult a veterinarian immediately. Diabetes in dogs is extremely common and if detected early it can be tackled efficiently.

