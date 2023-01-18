Pet care tips: Here's how to keep your furry friends healthy this winter

The cold winds of winter are here to stay for another month and it is time to snuggle in sweaters with hot cocoa but remember that our pets also require heat as you prepare to face the upcoming cold weather. Our pets, like us, are susceptible to the effects of cold weather and keeping our furry friends warm and healthy is vital, especially now that the weather is colder, the winds are picking up and snow may be on the way for their winter walks.

Your routine for caring for your pet should adapt to the seasons and winter is no exception. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Brindha Prabhu, Co-Founder of TABPS Pets, suggested these tips to keep your pets healthy this winter -

1. Serve warm food: Aren’t you warming up your food multiple times during winter? Well, dogs are no different. Dogs digest food similarly to humans, therefore, we should infer that warm meals help them similarly to how they benefit us.

2. Supplements or nutrition topper: Just like humans need some extra supplements, since we’re not always on top of our diets, many pets’ eating habits change as well when the weather changes. To ensure that they are getting the proper amount of nutrition, you can add supplements to their diet or top up their meals with nutrition topper.

3. Signs of nutritional deficiencies: You know how your knees ache and back ache? How you have spots on your body due to deficiency? Similarly, pets, like humans, can exhibit indications of malnutrition such as dull, brittle coats and dry, flaking skin. Check for these symptoms and make the necessary dietary modifications.

5. Water intake: Since most pets don’t drink much water in the winter, be sure to include it in their meals so they keep hydrated and always have access to fresh water.