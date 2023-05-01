Dog Anxiety Awareness Week: 5 tips to help your dog cope with separation anxiety

Dogs are wonderful companions that bring joy and love to our lives, but just like humans, they can suffer from anxiety too. Separation anxiety can be a common issue for many dogs. While it’s normal for dogs to be upset when their owners leave, some dogs suffer from more severe forms of separation anxiety which can lead to destructive behaviour, excessive barking, and even physical harm to themselves. If you notice that your pup is having difficulty being left alone, there are some steps you can take to help them better cope with the separation. With Dog Anxiety Awareness Week, it's essential to understand how to help your furry friend cope with this condition. (Also read: Puppy hair everywhere? Here are expert tips for dealing with dog shedding ) If you notice that your pup is having difficulty being left alone, there are some steps you can take to help them better cope with the separation.(Unsplash)

Tips to help your dog cope with separation anxiety:

Raj kantak, Founder and CEO, Petzzco, shares with HT Lifestyle, five practical tips to help your dog handle separation anxiety and lead a happier, more relaxed life.

1. Keep departures low-key

When you leave your dog, it’s important to keep your departure as low-key as possible. Make sure you’re not giving them too much attention when you’re leaving and try not to make them anxious. It can also help to get into a routine when you leave - put on your shoes, grab your keys, and go.

2. Provide them with plenty of exercises

Exercise is essential for all dogs, but it’s especially important for those with separation anxiety issues. Taking a long walk or playing a game of fetch can help to tire them out and calm their nerves.

3. Give them an interactive toy

Interactive toys are a great way to keep your pup entertained while you’re away. You can find toys that dispense treats or require your pup to figure out puzzles. This can help to keep them occupied and can help to reduce their anxiety.

4. Create a safe space

Give your pup a safe and comfortable space where they can go to relax when you’re away. This can be a crate or a bed, and make sure to include their favourite toy or blanket. This can help them to feel secure and can help to reduce their separation anxiety.

5. Train them

Separation anxiety can be difficult to manage, but training can help. Start with simple commands like ‘sit’ and ‘stay’. As your pup begins to understand the commands, you can gradually increase the amount of time you leave them alone.

"Dogs are more than just man's best friend—they’re a source of unconditional love and companionship. But for some pooches, the pain of separation anxiety can be too much to bear. Luckily, there are ways to help your furry friend cope with loneliness. From providing extra comfort to engaging in distracting activities, there are plenty of strategies you can use to make your pup feel loved even when you're apart. With a bit of extra effort, you can ensure that your four-legged friends don’t have to suffer from the dreaded separation anxiety," concludes Raj.