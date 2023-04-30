Puppy hair everywhere? Here are expert tips for dealing with dog shedding

As much as we love our furry companions, pet hair can be a constant annoyance for pet parents. No matter how often you clean, it seems like there's always more hair to clean up. While experienced pet parents often recognize their fellow pet people by tell-tale bits of fur on their clothes, shedding may come as a surprise to new pet parents. Dogs need their fur coats for protection and temperature regulation. Just before the summer, they grow a light coat to stay cool. Heavier coats in the winter keep them warm. As the seasons change, they shed and grow new coats. It’s a natural and essential process that contributes to their well-being. (Also read: World Veterinary Day 2023: Benefits of regular vet visits for dogs and cats ) How much a dog sheds depends on their breed, shedding cycle, and their coat’s health. (Unsplash)

"How much a dog sheds depends on their breed, shedding cycle, and their coat’s health. Most of them begin shedding between 4-6 months of age. Their soft, single ‘puppy’ fur coat gives way to a tougher, thicker coat. Double-coated breeds grow two layers of fur after shedding their puppy coat. There are some breeds that shed very little (several curly-coated breeds like the poodle or the cockapoo) while others seem like they shed all year! Shih-Tzus, despite needing intensive coat care due to their long fur, shed very little but on the other hand, pugs, in spite of their short, easy-care coats, shed a lot! Before you bring a dog home, reach out to pet parents who have the breed you’re considering. They’ll be able to give you a realistic idea of what to expect in terms of coat care and shedding cycles," says, Rashi Narang, Founder of Heads Up For TAILS.

Rashi further shared with HT Lifestyle, some crucial insights and essential tips to help pet parents manage dog shedding.

When do dogs shed?

Shedding cycles are generally dependent on the temperatures. During autumn, puppies lose their light summer coat to make way for thicker coats suitable for cold, wintry days. In contrast, during spring they replace their thick winter coat with a short, breezy one for summer. How can you tell if your pet is shedding too much? Look for bald patches or a sparse coat. If you find them, it’s usually a sign of ill health. Consult a vet on what could be going wrong.

Dogs' summer coats:

Many pet parents shave their dogs’ coats in the summer in the hope that it’ll keep their dogs cooler. But with no fur to protect their skin, these dogs run the risk of sunburn and have a harder time regulating their body temperature. Fur traps air which acts as an insulator between the body and environmental temperatures. It helps them stay cool in the summer and to retain warmth in the winter. While trimming fur coats is acceptable for easier maintenance, it is not advisable to shave your pets (except for medical procedures).

How can you manage dog shedding?

Daily brushing of the coat is the most simple and effective way to manage shedding. Use an appropriate brush (depending on the type of coat your dog has) and capture shed fur that’s trapped in the coat. This prevents fur from getting on your furniture and also refreshes your pet’s coat, contributing to their general well-being.

Vacuuming your home in addition to sweeping goes a long way in keeping fur off the furniture. Many pet parents also cover sofas with removable covers. Keeping your pet’s coat healthy with a balanced diet and regular grooming is a good idea. Using a pet glove or a rubber massage brush encourages blood circulation. Again, this helps keep their fur strong and healthy.