How to safely handle seizures in your beloved pet: Top tips for pet owners

Dealing with seizures in your pet can be a scary and stressful experience for any pet owner. Whether your furry friend has experienced seizures before or you are dealing with a new diagnosis, it's important to know how to respond and provide the best care possible for your pet. By understanding the signs, causes, and treatment options for seizures, you can help your pet feel safe and supported during and after an episode. So, let's explore some top tips for dealing with seizures in your pet to help you feel prepared and confident in providing the best care for your furry friend. (Also read: Essential tips for socializing your pet for their overall wellbeing and health )

Dr. Charlie Astle, Veterinarian and Pet Wellness Expert, suggested signs, causes and top tips for pet owners to deal with seizures in pet, in her recent Instagram post.

1. Signs of a seizure

Twitching and paddling

Eyes rolling or moving side to side

Jerking movements

Foaming at the mouth

Collapsed and not able to respond to you (unconscious)

Weeing/pooing without realising

2. Common causes

Epilepsy

Toxins

Liver disease

Low blood sugar

Lung worm

Brain tumours

Head trauma

High body temperature

3. Tips for dealing with seizures

- Dealing with seizures in your pet can be a scary experience, but it's important to stay calm and composed. By this, you can help your pet feel supported and comforted during this difficult time.

- One of the first things to do is to remove children and other pets from the area to avoid any potential accidents or harm to themselves or your pet.

- It's also important not to try and restrain or move your pet unless they are in immediate danger, such as being close to sharp objects or on top of stairs. Restraining your pet can actually make the seizure worse, and it's best to let them ride it out in a safe and comfortable space.

- Creating a safe space for your pet during a seizure is crucial. It's recommended to put a soft blanket down on a hard floor or surface to cushion any potential falls or impacts during the seizure.

- Reduce stimulation: One of the best ways to do this is by turning off any bright lights or loud noises, such as the TV or radio. You should also avoid talking to your pet during the episode, as this can overstimulate them and make the seizure worse.

- Another important factor is to keep your pet cool. You can do this by activating the ice pack in your first-aid kit (by shaking it) and placing it firmly in the middle of your pet's back. This can help regulate your pet's body temperature and reduce the risk of overheating during a seizure.

- If your pet has insulin injections for diabetes, rub a little jam or honey onto their gums. Make a note of the time the seizure started and video the seizure if you can (this will be useful for your vet).

- Call your vet after the seizure or if the seizure lasts more than 5 minutes. After the seizure there is an increased chance they may bite, so keep children and other animals away until they are fully recovered.

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter