From Savannah Cat to Tibetan Mastiff: 7 most expensive pets in the world

Welcome to the world of expensive pets, where owning a furry companion comes with a hefty price tag. From rare lion cubs to exotic parrots, these pets are not only luxurious but also considered as status symbols. These animals are not only beautiful but also have unique characteristics that make them stand out from other pets. However, owning one of these expensive pets is not just about showing off wealth and status. These pets come with unique needs and require proper care and attention. It's essential to consider the cost of care, housing, and legal implications before making the decision to purchase one. Scroll down to delve deeper into the world of expensive pets and explore that will what makes them so special and sought-after. (Also read: From Bombay cat to Maine Coon: 6 most popular and adorable cat breeds in India )

1. White Lion Cub

White lions require proper care, attention, and a special diet. (pixabay)

White lion cubs are extremely rare, and their unique colouration makes them highly sought-after. They can cost over $140,000. These animals are considered a symbol of wealth and prestige, but owning one is not just about showing off wealth and status. White lions require proper care, attention, and a special diet. They also need a large area to live and exercise.

2. Tibetan Mastiff

Tibetan Mastiff require a lot of space and a healthy diet to maintain their size. (Gettyimages)

These large dogs are known for their protective nature, and their popularity among the wealthy has driven up their price. They can sell for over $1 million. They are highly sought-after as guard dogs, as well as for their unique appearance. However, owning a Tibetan Mastiff is a big responsibility, as they are known for their independent nature and require extensive training and socialization. They also require a lot of space and a healthy diet to maintain their size.

3. De Brazza's monkey

These monkeys are highly intelligent and are sought after as exotic pets. (pixabay)

These monkeys are highly intelligent and are sought after as exotic pets. They are known for their distinctive white beards and can cost up to $10,000. They are not suitable as pets because they are wild animals and they need a specific diet, living conditions and social interaction and also they are illegal to own as pets in many places.

4. Savannah Cat

They have a unique personalities, they are very active, curious and social cats. (Unsplash)

Savannah cats are a cross between a domestic cat and a Serval, they are known for their wild appearance and can cost over $20,000. They have a unique personalities, they are very active, curious and social cats. They also require a lot of space to move around, as well as a special diet. They need a lot of attention and interaction with their owners, they are not suitable for people who spend a lot of time away from home.

5. Macaw

Macaw parrots require proper care and attention, including a healthy diet and plenty of socialization. (Unsplash)

Macaws are large parrots, known for their bright plumage and intelligence, they can cost over $10,000. They require proper care and attention, including a healthy diet and plenty of socialization. They are also known for their talking and mimicking abilities, but they can become loud and destructive if they are not given enough attention and stimulation. They also have a long lifespan, up to 60 years, so owning a macaw is a long-term commitment.

6. Lowchen

They are also known for being adaptable and easy to train, making them a popular choice as a companion pets. (pinterest)

This small breed of dog is considered a luxury pet and can cost around $8,000. They have a unique and distinctive appearance with a long, flowing coat and are known for being affectionate and playful. They are also known for being adaptable and easy to train, making them a popular choice as a companion pets. However, they do require regular grooming to maintain their long coat and also they may have some health issues that come with their breed.

7. Chimpanzee

They are wild animals, and living in captivity can cause significant stress and behavioural problems. (Unsplash)

Chimpanzees are highly intelligent and sociable animals, but owning one as a pet is illegal in many places and can be highly expensive. They can cost over $60,000 and require a large area for living, specialized care and a special diet. They are wild animals, and living in captivity can cause significant stress and behavioural problems. They also can be dangerous for humans, especially if they are not raised and trained properly.

