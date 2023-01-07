From Bombay cat to Maine Coon: 6 most popular and adorable cat breeds in India

Cats are unquestionably among the best companions since they are observant, intelligent, happy, and affectionate. In comparison to dogs, they require less maintenance, are generally solitary, don't stink, and are calmer animals. Every time a cat meows and brushes up against your leg while gazing into your soul, it will make your heart melt. If you planning to adopt a cat and are confused about which breed to get, then we are here to help you with a list of some most popular cat breeds in India which are suitable for the Indian climatic conditions and most of them can even live in urban areas. (Also read: Tips to boost your cat's immune system )

1. Persian cat

Persian cat is a popular breed worldwide. It becomes more alluring and beautiful due to its attractiveness and flowing coat(pexels)

The Persian cat is a popular breed worldwide. It becomes more alluring and beautiful due to its attractiveness, flowing coat, charming face, and serene nature. In India, it is one of the most well-liked cat breeds. They demand routine grooming and are appropriate for tiny apartments. They are a wonderful companion even though they can be a little picky and high maintenance.

2. Bombay cat

Bombay cats, sometimes known as small panthers, are renowned for their amiable, playful personalities.(Unsplash)

Bombay cats, sometimes known as small panthers, are renowned for their amiable, playful personalities. They are suitable as lap cats. They can climb and jump well and with strength and agility. Additionally, they require extremely little upkeep and are quick to pick up simple behavioural skills.

3. Himalayan cat

They make excellent household cats since they are laid-back and easygoing and are quite affectionate to the people they love.(pexels)

Himalayan cats resemble colour point Persians, a cross between Persian and Siamese. They make excellent household cats since they are laid-back and easygoing and are quite affectionate to the people they love. They crave human company, which is the finest part. They are hence among the most devoted pets. One thing to keep in mind is that this breed isn't particularly athletic or energetic. Instead, they like to relax on the couch or on their owner's lap.

4. Maine Coon

Maine Coon is a huge domestic cat breed with traits of a dog breed also known as the Gentle Giant. (Unsplash)

A huge domestic cat breed with traits of a dog breed is the Maine Coon, often known as the Gentle Giant. Although they have good hunting skills and a distinctive physical appearance, they are family cats who enjoy spending time with people. The finest thing is that they can adjust to any climatic circumstances. They are thus capable of surviving everywhere on the planet. Additionally, they are a popular choice among pet owners due to their quick adaptability and composure.

5. Siamese cat

The first recognisable cat breed in Asia is the Siamese cat. (Unsplash)

The first recognisable cat breed in Asia is the Siamese cat. Since they have a clear structure and endearing personality, they are a favourite of many. They require a lot of attention from their owners, which is one of their distinctive qualities. If they do not receive the needed attention, they will occasionally even begin to weep.

6. American Bobtail

One of the most adorable cats is the American Bobtail. (pinterest)

One of the most adorable cats is the American Bobtail. These cats have short, fluffy tail that makes up one-third of their body length. They have a lustrous coat, long, fluffy hair, and a powerful build. The best aspect is that they are remarkably adaptive, fun, and intelligent. They are the ideal choice for homes as a result of all these qualities.

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON