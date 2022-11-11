5 signs of cancer in cats you shouldn't ignore

Cancer in cats is difficult to spot simply because our feline friends do not believe in showing their pain and often act secretive about any discomfort they may be feeling. Any doting pet parent, however, would notice if something is not right with their cat. Eating less than their usual appetite may often be the first thing you would notice about your little companion which indicates all is not well with them. If cats have cancer, they also lose a lot of weight as cancer takes a lot of energy and nutrition away from them. They may also oversleep and show little interest in playing with you. In some kinds of cancers, diarrhea and vomiting can be symptoms. Also if there are some wounds that aren't healing in time, they could be sign of a cancer. (Also read: Canine Lymphoma Awareness Day: Warning signs of the common cancer in dogs)

"Every pet parent wants their cat to run behind the feather toy and cover their furniture in hair. It's extremely devastating for any pet parent to know about their cat suffering from a disease, especially cancer. Cancer is an avoidable threat as the pet ages. Early diagnosis can be the best thing to help cats live a quality life with the help of proper treatment," says Dr Sanjiv Rajadhyaksha, Medical director at Wiggles.

Some signs can show that your cat probably has cancer. Let's take a look.

1. Loss of appetite and weight loss: If your cat isn't eating much as they usually do, it might be a warning sign and the vet should be consulted immediately. Sudden weight loss also can be a sign of cancer. Cancerous cells take a lot of energy and nutrition away which leads to weight loss.

2. Sudden lameness and lethargy: Cats are generally active when awake, but if you observe them sleeping more than usual and showing absolutely no interest in play activities, something might be wrong. Sudden lameness in cats isn't a great sign. Pain can be the prime reason for the lameness and a visit to the vet is highly recommended in these cases.

3. Vomiting, diarrhea and bad breath: Diarrhea and vomiting are most commonly seen in cats and can be caused by several factors. If diarrhea and vomiting persist for a longer period, cancer could be the culprit. An immediate visit to the vet is certainly needed in such cases. Foul and abnormal breath of your cat might also be an indication of cancer or any other ailment.

4. Non-healing sores and wounds: Cancer immensely affects the immune system of cats. Cats can develop sores and even the smallest scratches will refuse to heal if your cat is suffering from cancer.

5. Lumps and bumps: Lumps and bumps in the abdomen can be noticed easily and this might be indicative that there is some unwanted growth inside. An immediate visit to the vet and timely diagnosis is the best way to get proper treatment and reduce the damage. FNA i.e fine needle aspirate can be used for microscopic examination to detect cancer. Apart from these seizures, difficulty in breathing, discharge from the nose and eyes, and nose bleeds can also be signs that need to be observed.

