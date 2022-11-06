Canine Lymphoma Awareness Day: Warning signs of the common cancer in dogs

Canine Lymphoma Awareness Day: Canine lymphomas are one of the most common types of cancer in dogs and begin in the lymph nodes before spreading to other organs like liver, spleen and bone marrow. There are over 30 types of canine lymphoma and some of them are quite aggressive. Your dog may have a swelling in lymph nodes or have difficulty breathing, may lose appetite or feel excessively thirsty while dealing with lymphoma. Lymphocytes are a type of white blood cells that are part of body's immune system and protect it from diseases. (Also read: Pet health: Warning signs of cancer in dogs you shouldn't ignore)

WHAT IS LYMPHOMA

"A cancer of the lymphocytes, a white blood cell that is associated with the immune system, canine lymphoma is one of the most common cancers found in dogs making up a majority of canine cancer cases. While the cause for the cancer is largely unknown, researchers have investigated chemical exposure, viruses and bacteria, and other physical factors, failing to reach any decisive conclusion," says Devanshi Shah, Pet expert and Founder and CEO – Petkonnect.

SYMPTOMS OF CANINE LYMPHOMA

The most noticeable symptom of lymphoma is the swelling of lymph nodes especially in the neck, back of the jaw and behind the knees.

Other symptoms include difficulty in breathing, weight loss and a loss of appetite, lethargy, increased thirst and urination and fever.

Different types of lymphoma may have different symptoms. In cutaneous lymphoma, dry and flaky patches of dry skin can be spotted and the skin issues tend to worsen as the symptoms progress. It may also affect gums, teeth and lips and cause ulcers. In gastrointestinal lymphoma, symptoms such as vomiting, diarrhea and weight loss can be seen.

TREATMENT OF CANINE LYMPHOMA

"The first step in treatment is to consult a veterinary oncologist. They specialise in the treatment of cancer in animals. Basis the stage at which the cancer is found, the oncologist will recommend treatment which could be options between surgery, chemotherapy and radiation therapy," says Shah.

