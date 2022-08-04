Happy Friendship Day 2022: Unique ways to celebrate this day with your pet buddies

Pet owners share a unique bond with their furry babies and consider them no less than family. Many of them even admit to enjoying the company of their pets more than their human best friends. Perhaps it is their unconditional love and loyalty towards us that makes our relationship with them priceless. On Friendship Day, which is celebrated in India on August 7 (Sunday), it is time to pamper your canine and feline friends to the hilt and make them feel super-special. Take out time from your hectic schedules and dedicate this day to your pets who have always waited eagerly for you to come back after a busy day just to receive a warm hug from you. (Also read: Monsoon fun: Indoor activities to do with your pets when it's raining outside)

Here are some things that you can do to make your pet feel special:

Cook a hearty meal for them

“Treat your pet to a great meal comprising of all their favorite food items throughout the day. There is no better way to show your love than to cook a great meal. If you do not have the time or inclination to cook, you might want to get a special treat from your local pet bakery,” says Sakshi Bawa, Founder, Mutt Of Course.

Hold a dog party

“Hold a dog party and have dogs over; bake a pet-friendly cake for them. It is the best way to celebrate Friendship Day with your pets. I love to organise dog parties at home on this day. Make sure they really enjoy the moment. Click photographs with them, make memories,” says Aaron D’silva, pet behaviourist and animal communicator.

Take them to pet-friendly park

“You can celebrate friendship day with your furry one by taking them to a pet-friendly park. Carry their favourite toys like balls, frisbee, some treats and water. Let them unleash their inner puppy. Play more games, set up enrichment activities or play sniffing games. Also, if your furbaby enjoys the quiet, simply spend more quality time with them,” says of Unnati Hunjan, Founding team - Training Lead, Supertails.

“Another way to celebrate friendship day is to commemorate your love for them. Get your pictures framed or dip your hands and their paws in watercolour and leave a friendship imprint that will stay with you forever!" adds Hunjan.

Give them a ‘friendship collar’ instead of ‘friendship band’

Aaron D’silva says many people end up tying protection bands or friendship bands to their dogs, but it should be avoided at all costs because some dogs end up swallowing it which could be dangerous for them. “Instead of a band, give them a collar, or a T-shirt that can stay longer as well. For instance, make them a collar or a T-shirt with Friendship Day 2022 printed at the back. You can also give them new shoes to wear”, says the animal communicator.

Enjoy a long walk

Sakshi Bawa suggests utilizing long walks with your pets as a much-needed to bond with them and make memories.

Relaxing massage

“Last but not the least, you can either spend quality time with your pet doing nothing, or simply spend 10-15 minutes messaging them to get their blood circulation going. Remember to keep a light hand and observe your pet’s reaction. You can massage your pet’s body, starting from the neck, and ending with the toe in soft circular motions,” says Bawa.

Feed a dog

“One of the ways to celebrate Friendship Day is to sponsor dog feasts or taking responsibility for feeding other dogs on this day. A donation can also help make a dog’s life better,” says Aaron.

