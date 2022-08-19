How to stop your dog from chewing home items? Know from expert

Many dog parents are often worried due to the chewing habits of their pet dogs. You can spot them from chewing your favourite sandals to your socks. According to biologists, chewing is all about toning jaw muscles. Puppies no longer need to split bones and grind down marrow to survive, but the urge is hardwired into them, and into some more than others. Some puppies live to chew, while others can take it or leave it. How often puppies chew and what they chew also fall under individual taste. (Also read: Pet Care: 10 pet hacks that every pet parent should know)

Finding the right methods without becoming frustrated might be challenging when trying to figure out how to stop a puppy from chewing or how to stop an older dog from chewing. You can assist your dog or puppy in finding acceptable outlets for their chewing by concentrating on removing unsuitable chewing chances, being steadfast, and giving suitable dog toys.

According to Pamela Brown, a Certified Dog Trainer, by following four simple steps you can train your dog to stop chewing home items.

Step 1. Prevent mistakes. When you can’t supervise, put your puppy in an enclosed, puppy-proofed area with a sanctioned chewie.

Step 2. Teach good chewing choices. Audition a range of chewies until you find the ones that most appeal to your puppy. Puppies have texture preferences, so try to match what yours is like. If he is attacking the couch pillows, try giving him plush toys. If he is eyeing the table leg, try a bone. Praise liberally when your puppy chews something allowed.

Step 3. Interrupt mistakes. If your puppy chews the wrong thing, interrupt and trade him for something he can chew on. Praise liberally when he does.

Step 4. Repeat if needed. If mistakes happen a lot, revisit step 1. Go back to using an enclosed, puppy-proofed area until your puppy is consistently making better chewing choices.

