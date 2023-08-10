Independence Day 2023: 5 fun ideas to celebrate I-day with your pets

Independence Day is just round the corner and as you get set to celebrate the day with friends and family, do not forget about your animal companions who also deserve some fun-time as you socialise and be part of get-togethers. It is normal for pets to get a little anxious and insecure in crowded places and areas, so it's suggested to prepare them ahead by taking them to their favourite spots outdoors and pampering them with some amazing foods. Considering Independence Day is all about celebrating the spirit of freedom, do things that will make your pet feel free and happy. Include them in your celebration by getting them a patriotic themed costume or bandana and preparing some tricolour munchies. Do not forget to give them access to a comfortable area where they can relax away from the gathering. (Also read: International Cat Day: World's most friendly cat breeds that also bond well with dogs) Considering Independence Day is all about celebrating the spirit of freedom, do things that will make your pet feel free and happy. (Pinterest)

"India celebrates its 76th Independence Day this year. It is the day we celebrate freedom struggle, sacrifices of our freedom fighters. A time for joyous celebration, introspection, and quality time with loved ones, including our furry family members, Independence Day is a time for all of these things," says Dr. Sanjiv Rajadhyaksha, Medical Director at Wiggles MyVet.

Dr Rajadhyakasha suggests fun ways to celebrate Independence Day with your furry friends:

1. Dress up to show patriotism

Start the day by clothing your pet in a secure and comfy bandana or costume with a patriotic theme. Both your pet and your neighbours may enjoy a leisurely stroll around the neighbourhood while wearing festive attire. Don't forget to take some cute pictures.

2. Homemade pet treats

Prepare some snacks with a patriotic theme for your pets. Blueberries, plain yogurt, and strawberries can be combined to create a tasty and healthful frozen treat for dogs. Make sure the ingredients are always safe for pets and give them in moderation.

3. Crafting time

Make toys for your pets in celebration. It's a great way to get into the mood and occupy pets, with orange, white, and green feather toys for cats and braided ropes in patriotic hues for dogs.

4. Take them for a long walk

Independence Day signifies freedom, and you should make sure to let your pet enjoy it to the fullest. One of the best things you can do for them is to take them for a long walk and let them explore beautiful natural surroundings.

5. Let them celebrate the day with their buddies

As you prepare your playlist of patriotic songs and rustle up tricolour recipes for Independence Day get-together, don't forget to invite favourite buddies of your animal companion and let them have a nice I-day special brunch. This will save them from the stress of having unknown faces around them.

How to keep your pet's anxiety in check

Secure haven

Prepare a calm, secure area for your pets if the cultural events organised in your neighbourhood makes your pet uncomfortable. Making sure that your pet has a tranquil space with their favourite blankets, toys, and music will help reduce tension because some animals are scared of unknown faces and loud music.

Communicate

If your pet is scared of loud music during the Independence Day celebration or is not comfortable when people are chatting loudly, you can share this with other people so that they are sensitive to your animal companion's anxieties.