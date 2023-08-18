International Homeless Animals Day: How to do your bit for homeless animals

The presence of a pet companion can improve one's well-being manifold. Studies claim how our furry companions can help reduce anxiety, stress and depression symptoms with their calming presence and unconditional love. Irrespective of their positive influence on human life, not all of them are lucky to get a safe and secure home. India is home to 6.2 crore stray dogs and 91 lakh street cats and are susceptible to several infections that they can even pass to humans like rabies. Apart from adoption, one can do their bit for homeless animals from donating supplies to volunteering. (Also read: National Black Cat Appreciation Day: 7 fascinating facts about black cats you should know)

International Homeless Animals Day is observed every year every third Saturday in August. This year it falls on August 19 this year.

"As compassionate citizens, fostering a harmonious coexistence between humans and the animals that rely on our care, is our responsibility. The following pointers share practical insights and meaningful actions that enable us to be stewards of the well-being of our four-legged neighbours," says Dr. Umesh Kallahali, Small Animal Consultant, Mars Petcare India.

1. Feeding

Adoption isn’t the only way to care for community animals. Such animals in gated societies are often looked after by well-meaning animal lovers in the community. You could help out too, either by joining feeders in your community or starting this initiative yourself. However, make sure to keep away from public areas like footpaths, gates, causeways, and busy streets. Feeding must take place only in designated areas.

2. Adoption/foster care

Adopting community animals is one of the best things to do – your pet will love you, and you will love yourself to add up your bit for humanity and to save a life. Look for NGOs and shelter homes that facilitate community animal adoptions. Another way of providing care to community animals is fostering. This helps alleviate overcrowding in shelters and allows animals to experience a home environment. If you're not ready for a long-term commitment, fostering is a meaningful way to make a difference.

3. Awareness building

Use your social media platforms or community networks to raise awareness about community animals and their needs. Share stories, photos, and information about local animal shelters and adoption events. You must focus on sharing correct, informative content with your community through society Whatsapp groups and similar platforms.

4. Volunteering

If you feel passionately for the cause of community animals, offer your time at shelters or rescue centers. Tasks might include cleaning, feeding, grooming, and providing companionship to animals awaiting adoption. Volunteering is an excellent way to show your love to animals,and do your bit for their welfare.

5. Donating supplies to shelters

Many shelters and rescue organizations rely on donations to provide food, medical care, and shelter for community animals. Contribute to local shelters and rescue organizations by making monetary donations which can help provide medical care, and food for homeless animals. You can also donate pet food, blankets, toys, and other supplies. You can also host drives in your society where you request members to donate.