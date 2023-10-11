Is it a good idea to take your dog for a swim? Benefits and precautions

While walking is considered the most popular workout for dogs, exercise time can be made more fun by adding a range of activities for your dogs. Swimming is one such activity that not only work wonders for their fitness levels but also their mental health. A dip in water can soothe your dog's nerves and help them feel calm. It can also ease their anxiety. Swimming is also an excellent exercise for elderly dogs, pups recovering from an injury or those with joint issues. Swimming can provide a good workout to joints and muscles and also help them shed more calories than walking. (Also read: What is brucella canis, the incurable dog disease pet parents should know about?) Swimming is an excellent exercise for elderly dogs, pups recovering from an injury or those with joint issues.(Freepik)

Among the many benefits that dogs reap from swimming, heart health and decreased inflammation are the notable ones. Warm water swimming is recommended for pooches who need pain relief. Warm water can promote blood circulation, soothe muscles and joints and can boost immunity. With time and patience, you can train your dog for swimming.

TOP SWIMMING TIPS FOR YOUR DOGS

Dog trainer Nikita Ahlawat in her recent Instagram post talks about things to keep in mind when taking your dog out for swimming:

1. Focus on hygiene

It is important to make sure your dog's skin is properly take care of after every swim session as any neglect in this aspect can cause a range of skin issues. Ahlawat says it's important to rinse your dog thoroughly after a swim. Saltwater, algae, chlorine, and other irritants can cause skin issues and be problematic.

2. Dry your dog's ears properly

The chlorine in swimming pools can kill beneficial bacteria in your dog's ears. Water if not removed properly from the ear can cause fungal, yeast and bacterial infections. This is especially important for floppy-eared breeds prone to ear infections due to a lack of air-drying them naturally.

3. Be with your dog

It is important to not leave your dog unattended and be with them. This is to make sure that just in case there arises a situation, you can catch and act on it immediately.

4. Don't be forceful

Not all dogs are natural swimmers and love swimming. It is important to understand your dog. If your dog is new to swimming, gradually introduce him to the water and never force them.

