Motion sickness in pets: Tips to make your dog comfortable while travelling

Planning a road trip but worried about your pooch getting uncomfortable during the car ride? Travel sickness is quite common in dogs, especially puppies, as their inner ear is not well-developed but as they grow older, the issue resolves on its own. According to PetMd, motion sickness in dogs can happen due to conflicting sensory signals that are sent to the emetic (vomiting) center in the brain which means signals from the vestibular system in the inner ear that is involved in balance get conflicted with signals from the eyes and leads to nausea and vomiting. Bad experience from a previous ride can also lead to motion sickness in dogs. (Also read: Pet care tips: Smart ways to improve your furry companion's sleep)

If you dog is whining, drooling, yawning, vomiting, panting, trembling or licking lips, it could be due to car sickness. You can the pet acclimatised to the car rides bit by bit by encouraging them to look out of the window which help help relieve their symptoms, give them anti-anxiety medication on suggestion of a veterinary doctor, avoid feeding your dog before a ride apart from getting a dog seat made in your car.

"Travel sickness is a very common problem with puppies and young dogs. It happens as the inner ear is not well developed in puppies. As age increases mostly motion sickness is resolved in dogs. But few of them keep having this issue," says Dr. Vinod Sharma, Head of Veterinary services at DCC Animal Hospital.

While you can always take your puppy to the doctor, efforts are needed on your part too and soon they will be car-ride ready in no time.

HERE ARE SOME TIPS:

-Motion sickness in dogs can be prevented by making them more comfortable in car.

- Puppies should be kept in lap and must be engaged in some activity.

- Comfortable driving will also help them feel good while travelling.

- Avoid rash driving as this can aggravate their symptoms.

- Ask your vet to prescribe anti-motion sickness drugs for your pet.

