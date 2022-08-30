Pet care tips: Smart ways to improve your furry companion's sleep

Furry friends are an integral part of the family and are always welcomed and adored as part of the family so, it is imperative to provide them with the right nutrition and a restful sleep environment in order to enhance their growth and development. Just like humans, sleep is an important part of a dog’s day as well, determining their overall health and energy levels

Sleep helps a dog’s brain development, memory and even immune function. Dogs who don’t get enough sleep might also seem to be in a ‘bad mood’ and alternatively, if your dog’s sleeping patterns have changed drastically, please do consult a vet.

A lot has changed in how we care for our pets and pet products are no exception. Choosing the right dog bed can be a daunting task but with this guide, you can stop worrying about finding the right bed for your furry buddy. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Kabir Siddiq, CEO and Founder of SleepyCat, shared, “While there are dog beds with all sorts of interesting materials, it is important to find one that is safe and does not cause any reactions to your pooch.” He revealed the following tips on what to look for in a dog bed:

1. Easily washable - Pets, especially dogs are extremely playful and most times messy. An odour-free and clean indoor environment could be maintained with easily washable pet beds. An easily washable pet bed keeps the pet’s coat dry and easy to burrow into while getting into a cosy and restful sleep.

2. Antimicrobial properties - Pets are prone to getting fleas, ticks, and any form of bacteria in the environment frequently. An anti-microbial feature is essential to prevent and protect them from contracting any form of allergies. Further helps the pets to sleep peacefully without any trouble or unhygienic environment.

3. Design features - A life-size bed that is designed strategically to contour your doggo's body weight so they feel utterly comfortable. A splash, scratch, chew, and tear-resistant bed to laze on, with a super soft exterior fabric, will make for your pet’s favourite spot at home.

4. Comfortability - Pet beds that are supportive and specially engineered to aid in relieving pressure and support their joints and spine. A velour-knitted fabric-designed pet bed allows pets to live in the lap of luxury for long naps and dreams.

Adding to the list of smart ways to improve your furry companions' sleep, Rashi Narang, Canine Specialist and Founder of Heads Up For Tails, suggested:

1. Sleep location - Our pets like to switch their sleeping location during the course of the night - you may find them in your bed, then on the floor or then (if you’re lucky) in their own bed too. They like to have a variety of surfaces to choose from so provide them with a couple of options.

2. Lighting preferences - On an average, dogs need 12-14 hours of undisturbed sleep. As tempting as it may be to give that sweet, peaceful face a little goodnight’s kiss, it’s best to let them be in deep slumber. Dark or low-lit rooms with no sound also help, unless your dog has other preferences.

3. A fixed daily schedule - Dogs thrive on a schedule. Fix their eating, walking, play, and sleep time and watch the difference it makes to their life and yours. Makes them less restless and keeps their mind calm.

4. Avoid feeding before sleep - It’s best to not feed your dog right before their sleep time. Give a couple of hours’ gap, like you would for yourself between dinner and bedtime.

5. The right temperature - Keep the temperature of the room as per the weather outside to ensure your pets are not too hot/not too cold. Also provide them with a cosy, snug spot in winter months.