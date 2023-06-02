National Hug Your Cat Day: Does your cat like to be hugged? Know signs from expert

As much as you would like to hug your cat and feel the surge of those happy hormones, some of our feline friends are not exactly a fan of being hugged and may slip out of your warm embrace. Before approaching a cat for a hug, you must find out first if your furry friend is a 'hugger' or not. Their body language can give you sufficient cues whether or not they are craving for your affection. So, if you want to avoid facing an aggressive and irritated cat, here are some effective tips. (Also read: Reasons your cat is not eating and what to do about it)

Knowing your cat and how they behave is key in ensuring that your favourite fluffy fur ball is always happy and comfortable. (Pixabay)

"As cat owners, we often wonder if our furry little friends like to be hugged or not. While some enjoy plenty of physical affection, others prefer to be left alone. Knowing your cat and how they behave is key in ensuring that your favourite fluffy fur ball is always happy and comfortable. Cats aren’t always fans of being hugged and petted. While some cats are happy to snuggle up, others may not appreciate physical contact at all. Always be mindful of your cats' bodily cues and reactions when you go in for a hug," says Varun Sharma, Country Manager, Orijen Pet Food India.

Cats have a complex emotional system and their habits and tendencies may vary. The way they react depends entirely on their mood at the time. If your cat is relaxed, they will often extend signs of affection when you hug them.

SIGNS THAT YOUR CAT DISLIKES HUGGING

"Cats can be temperamental and need strong boundaries. When stressed or anxious, they may show signs of discomfort when being hugged. If your cat is biting, scratching, hissing or trying to move away, it's best to leave them alone and give them their space. Hugging or petting your cat when they are tense can make them feel even more stressed, and push them away from you," says Sharma.

WHEN TO HUG YOUR CAT

"The best way to know if your cat likes to be hugged is to observe them throughout the day. If they seem happy and relaxed, feel free to shower them with love and affection. But if they show signs of discomfort or aversion towards touch, it's best to respect their boundaries and let them be. Cuddles aren’t the end all be all; there are plenty of other ways to show your cat love and affection," adds Sharma.

"Ultimately, cats are independent animals with strong personalities. While some may enjoy being hugged and held tight, others may prefer to be left alone. It's important to understand your cat, and be mindful of how they exhibit comfort and discomfort. If you're unsure, the best thing to do is to ask your veterinarian. They can help you to understand your cat's individual personality and cater to their preferences," concludes Sharma.