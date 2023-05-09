Pawsitively essential: How veterinary professionals play a crucial role in promoting pet welfare

Veterinary professionals play a crucial role in promoting pet welfare, from providing routine check-ups to treating serious illnesses and injuries. With their expertise and care, they ensure that pets receive the attention and care they need to live happy and healthy lives. The critical role veterinary professionals play in safeguarding the health and well-being of pets is undeniable and of ever-increasing significance. Advocating for preventive care, enabling early detection and diagnosis of health issues in pets, and managing and treating illnesses are some of the primary responsibilities of veterinary professionals. From routine check-ups to complex surgeries, they provide essential care that ensures our furry friends are healthy and happy. (Also read: Pet care: Importance of regular vet visits for your pet's health )

How veterinary professionals promote pet welfare

The critical role veterinary professionals play in safeguarding the health and well-being of pets is undeniable and of ever-increasing significance.

"A multitude of biodiversity changes have led to the emergence of various known and new zoonotic diseases like rabies, lyme disease, ringworm, ebola, as well as COVID-19. These diseases can be transmitted between animals to humans. As a result, the concept of One Health has gained a lot more importance in recent years. One Health is an approach that recognizes that human, animal, and environmental health are interconnected and interdependent, and can increase the risk of transmission of many infectious diseases between animals and humans. It is a collaborative and interdisciplinary approach to healthcare that emphasizes the importance of understanding and addressing this complex interrelationship in order to promote health and prevent disease," says, Dr. Vinod Gopal, Director, Country Head Animal Health at Boehringer Ingelheim.

He further says, "In this scenario, the role of veterinarian professionals has become increasingly important, as they are uniquely positioned as doctors qualified and skilled to protect the health of both animals and people. Their expertise extends beyond the traditional pet care, to encompass a wide range of roles in environmental protection, research, food safety, public health, and emergency response."

Dr. Vinod shared with HT Lifestyle, some of the crucial ways that veterinary professionals promote pet welfare.

1. Public health is an important aspect of veterinary practice. Veterinarians play a crucial role in disease surveillance, outbreak investigation, and disease control measures to protect both animal and human populations against zoonotic diseases, such as rabies, influenza, and leptospirosis, which can pose risks to both animals and humans.

2. Veterinarian professionals also work in food production facilities, farms, and processing plants to monitor and enforce food safety regulations, conduct inspections, and ensure that animals are raised and processed in a manner that minimizes the risk of foodborne illnesses.

3. By researching various animal diseases, drug discovery pathways and clinical trials, developing new diagnostic tools, speciality therapies, and preventive measures. Veterinarians also play a critical role in advancing the field of veterinary medicine and contributing to scientific knowledge that benefits both animals and humans. By studying animal diseases, veterinarians can gain insights into human diseases and contribute to the development of medical interventions.

"The multifaceted contributions of veterinary professionals are vital to the well-being of animals and humans alike, and their dedication and expertise deserve recognition and appreciation by the society at large," concludes Dr. Vinod.

