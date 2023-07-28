Pawsome benefits and pawsitive vibes: How furry friends are boosting mental health of pet-parents

Our four-legged friends or pets contribute immensely to our mental health, offering love, support and companionship however, it is vital to recognise that we must reciprocate their unconditional love by treating them with compassion and ensuring they are protected from cruelty. Cherish the bonds we share with our furry friends while also advocating for their well-being within our communities.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Jaisleen Kaur, Consultant, Lifestyle Coach and Image Alchemist in Dehradun, shared, “Animal-assisted therapy (AAT) and emotional support animals (ESAs) have gained recognition for their ability to provide comfort and support to individuals struggling with mental health issues. These interventions have been found to improve mood, reduce anxiety, and enhance social interaction.”

Numerous scientific studies have highlighted the profound positive impact that dogs have on our mental well-being. One study conducted at the University of Liverpool (Binfet et al., 2018) found that interacting with dogs can significantly reduce stress levels and improve overall mood. The simple act of petting a dog releases oxytocin, the "love hormone" which fosters feelings of connection and contentment, leading to a sense of calmness and tranquillity.

Jaisleen Kaur revealed, “Additionally, dogs have been shown to alleviate symptoms of anxiety and depression. A meta-analysis published in BMC Psychiatry (García et al., 2020) examined multiple studies and concluded that dog ownership is associated with reduced symptoms of depression and anxiety, as well as increased feelings of social support, stress reduction and overall well-being. The presence of a dog can provide a sense of purpose and routine, encouraging individuals to engage in physical activity, establish a regular schedule, and form meaningful connections with others in their community.”

She gushed, “Spending time with pets feels like being surrounded by family, as they seek nothing more than love and kindness from us. Their ability to sense and respond with warmth and trust is a testament to the incredible resilience and capacity for love that dogs possess. When we open our hearts to dogs, we not only enhance our own lives but also create a more compassionate world for all.”

Shinjini Deb, Senior Clinical Psychologist in Kolkata, echoed that having pets around is 'the most relaxing' experience and there are multiple benefits of being a paw-parent. She listed them as:

Being able to vent emotions and concerns with them. They would always support you and be there for you! They persistently show affection and love you unconditionally. You can never ignore that. That gesture always demands reciprocation! Being able to show them love and receive from them unconditionally. Cuddling and playing with them makes one feel less stressed as it releases happy hormones in your body. Such an experience makes one feel content and calm. They bring about a sense of responsibility as you find yourself thinking about their needs, perhaps sometimes more than your own! You learn to take care of yourself as well as you learn to take care of them. Having to take them out for a walk, atleast twice a day, has amazing benefits for one’s own mental health as well. The benefits of stepping out daily, for a brisk walk even, can only be felt. Words can never do justice to the rush of oxytocin and serotonin in the body. The list goes on! Pets surely do make our life experiences much more fulfilling.

