Pet behaviourist on tips to stop your dog from jumping up on you

It's natural to feel a surge of excitement around people you love. Dogs too find it difficult to contain their excitement and joy when greeting their owner or other people. Is it abnormal for your dog to jump on people? No, because they are only acting on their natural impulse and love to see you face to face. Is it possible to change this behaviour? With training and patience, the dog can learn to curb this excitement and greet in a more civilized or acceptable way like wagging their tail, or saying you hello with a gentle woof. Dogs can also jump on people aggressively due to anxiety, fear or stress. One should be able to differentiate between an affectionate and anxious dog for their own safety. A barking, whining, panting dog may be anxious and if their body language seems to be aggressive, you must be careful while dealing with the dog at that time. (Also read: National Hug Your Cat Day: Does your cat like to be hugged? Know signs from expert)

Dogs are special animals and many dogs jump up to greet their owners and other people. However, jumping up can become a problem when it is excessive, uncontrolled, causes pain or is unwanted(Freepik)

Dr Kate Mornement Ph.D, CAAB - Animal Behaviourist, in her recent Instagram post says that if your dog is jumping on you, it is a common problem and one can teach their furry companion to modify the behaviour.

"Dogs are special animals and many dogs jump up to greet their owners and other people. However, jumping up can become a problem when it is excessive, uncontrolled, causes pain or is unwanted," says Dr Mornement. She suggests the following steps for training the dog.

Identifying the trigger

The first step to reducing jumping up is to identify the reason behind it. Most dogs jump up because the behaviour has been rewarded in the past with consequence the dog values (e.g. attention, pats, play etc). Some dogs may jump up when they are anxious.

Reinforce an incompatible behaviour

Reward your dog with consequences they value whenever they have four paws on the floor or are sitting. If they jump up, simply turn away and ignore them. When they stop jumping, reward them immediately. Repeat as needed and practice frequently in different contexts.

Avoid overly enthusiastic greetings

Jumping up is common when we return home after an absence. Teach your dog that you coming and going is no big deal. Wait several minutes until your dog is calm, before rewarding them with attention and affection when they sit or have four paws on the floor.

Consistency is key

Ensure you always avoid rewarding jumping up with consequences your dog values (such as attention or a pat). When you consistently ignore jumping up and reinforce four paws on the floor or sitting, this is the behaviour your dog will offer instead.

Consult with a behaviourist

If your dog's jumping up behaviour persists, consider seeking help from a professional dog trainer or behaviourist. They can help identify the underlying cause of the jumping and develop a tailored plan to address the behaviour.