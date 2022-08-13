Pet Care: 10 pet hacks that every pet parent should know

Taking care of your pets, whether they are dogs, cats, or birds, requires a full-time job. Even though you only want the best for your pet, it can be challenging to know whether you are providing the finest care possible. Before you find a strategy that works for you and your pet, you frequently have to try a number of different ones. Here are some pet hacks you may use to better care for your pet friend.( Also read: Pet care mistakes: Things people often ignore while taking care of their pets )

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

1. Every time you take your dog for a walk in the winter, massage petroleum jelly into their paws to prevent them from drying out and chapping.

2. Make your dog a refreshing surprise in the summer by freezing some chicken broth along with some of their favourite fruits and vegetables. Let them lick away at it on a hot day.

3. Don't chase after your dog if it escapes and starts running away from you since they will continue to run. They will come to you to see if you're okay if you lie down and appear to be harmed. If you don't, your dog will start following you as you run in the opposite way.

4. When your dog urinates on the carpet, you should sprinkle some baking soda over it, let it sit for a while, and then vacuum or sweep it up.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

5. Apply a solution of warm water and apple cider vinegar to your dog's fur on a daily basis to get rid of ticks and fleas. This will keep the pests away and the ones already burrowing in their fur will try and remove themselves and go away. Dishwashing liquid can also be added to this mixture.

6. Feed chicken and rice to your dog for a few days if they are experiencing stomach trouble. Adding some low-sodium chicken broth to their water is another option.

7. Put on a latex glove and rub your hand over your carpets and furniture to get rid of dog or cat hair. All of the hair will be drawn away from the fabric by the glove.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

8. Put some double-sided masking tape on the area where your cat usually leaps if you don't want it to jump onto a certain piece of furniture. Remove the top and expose the adhesive side. Your cat won't want to climb on that piece of furniture because of the sticky feeling it will have against its paws.

9. If you have a bird pet. Give your birds a treat by freezing vegetables that have been finely chopped in ice trays with a little water. As an alternative, on a hot day, feed your birds chunks of frozen fruit in water.

10. Cleaning bird cages can be hectic. To make it easier to clean up any droppings, place a sheet of plastic beneath your bird's cage. Use newspaper instead, and then discard it every day.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON