Pet care mistakes: Things people often ignore while taking care of their pets

Pets need love, care and attention more than you think or contrary to the thought that they need little attention and are easy to manage. The furry creatures are seen as fun-loving companions to spend time with but when you buy or adopt a pet, it is a lifetime commitment and you are responsible for the health and well-being of your furry family member.

Right from providing good quality food to regular vet visits and grooming, your pet needs constant attention. During the pandemic, pets were ignored as well as abandoned due to the fear and rumours of whether they could pass on the coronavirus.

This was followed by another phase that witnessed a spike in buying or adoption of pets as millions across the globe got an opportunity to work from home. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Chandrakant Yadav, Chief Marketing Officer at ThePetNest, revealed a few things people often tend to ignore while taking care of their pets:

1. Regular veterinary care - Pets have a shorter lifespan than humans. They need regular check-ups with vaccinations as and when required. As a pet owner, you should take care of your pets in the same way that you would take care of any other family member. While regular visits to veterinary clinics may be tiresome, these days online vet care is thriving to save pet parents from this hassle. Also, during the pandemic, many people skipped going to pet salons or pet clinics for fear of getting the infection. This affected the health of a lot of pets as they suffered from poor skin and dental health. Nowadays, you can easily book online pet consultations and request a vet for a home visit through online pet care and grooming services.

2. Healthy food - Maintaining a proper diet and meeting adequate nutritional needs are part of good pet health. Younger pets have different food requirements as compared to fully grown ones. The food that we eat may contain salt, garlic, onions, and other ingredients which may be harmful to some pets. You need to do careful research or get in touch with an expert to know the right food plan for your pet. Pets need the right amount of food too. Too much or too little can be harmful, just like the wrong food. Overeating can lead to heart issues, renal problems, and obesity among pets. Get in touch with your vet to know the right amount and the right food.

3. Keeping your pet active - Engaging your pet in activities and games may not only promote physical and mental health but also entertain them. People who ignore their pets due to work pressure or other issues often find their shoes, clothes or wired appliances harmed as a bored pet may engage in such behaviour. It is boredom that leads them to play with the garbage and tear up the couch. Expand their horizons! Let them step outside and play with a ball at the park and socialize with your friends and neighbours. This will keep them active in learning to be with new people. Try to tire out your pet, especially dogs. This will keep them calm as they tend to rest after burning some calories.

4. Proper grooming - Another thing many of us tend to ignore is proper pet grooming. For instance, matted fur is painful for dogs. Matted fur can happen when a pet's coat isn't properly groomed. You can use the right brush or book an online pet groomer. Dogs and cats are mostly not friendly with bathing, tick removal, brushing, or nail trims, but these are a must and should be a part of their wellness routine. Grooming has become easier after the pandemic through online pet care services. Pet grooming can be scheduled online nowadays, and pets can get the right treatment at their cosy shelter without any trouble.

Apart from the above-mentioned tips, pet parents must ensure 24/7 access to fresh drinking water for their pets, arrange for a safe and cosy shelter and take care of their bathroom needs regularly. Practicing appropriate care may help you and your pets reap the benefits for a lifetime!