Pet care tips: 5 essential life skills to teach your dogs

Pet care tips: There are many responsibilities that come with owning pets. A well-trained dog strengthens the link between pet and owner, which helps both humans and canines. One of the most crucial things pet owners can do is to teach their dogs appropriate behaviour. Although dog training is a lifelong endeavor, some abilities are more crucial than others. By mastering these fundamental dog training techniques, you'll be building the groundwork for your dog's future conduct and friendship. These are the most crucial life lessons to teach your dog, regardless of whether you've just taken a puppy home, acquired a shelter dog, or want to review training with an adult dog. (Also read: Pet care: Simple steps to toilet train your puppy)

1. Crate training

Crate training will keep your pet safe on the way to the vet. It also helps when you are travelling with your pet or taking them to a new space. Depending on your dog's age, temperament, and prior experiences, crate training may take a few days or many weeks. When crate training, it's crucial to keep two things in mind: the crate should always be connected with something enjoyable, and training should be done in a series of incremental increments.

2. Toilet training

It helps keep your home clean and instill good habits in your pet. It also helps in building a daily routine for your puppy. Successfully housetraining your puppy requires patience and consistency. Keep the puppy on a regular toilet schedule and give them lots of opportunities to go to the toilet, at least every two hours.

3. Important commands

Teach them basic obedience commands such as sit, stay and come. This will not only discipline your dog but will also strengthen the bond between the pet and the owner.

4. Leash training

Give your pet leash training to keep them and others around them safe. A puppy must be taught to walk on a leash while attached to us; this behaviour does not naturally occur to puppies. A strong, happy connection with a dog depends greatly on being able to walk together, thus leash skills are among the most crucial things you'll teach.

5. Staying home alone

Many times there are occasions when you have to leave your pet home alone and surely you didn't want your pet to feel scared therefore, train them to enjoy their own company indoors without getting anxious or nervous.

