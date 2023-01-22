Pet care tips: Things to keep in mind while planning pet relocation, travelling with pets

Pet relocation or travelling with a pet can be a complex and stressful process for both the pets and the owner hence, it is essential to plan ahead to ensure a smooth and safe relocation for your pets. If you are planning a trip with your pet or if you are planning to relocate your pet to an international destination, a few things have to be kept in mind which might not be necessary in a domestic travel.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Aamir Islam, Co-Founder of Carry My Pet, suggested, “It is of utmost importance to check and review the pet travel guidelines by the given authorities of the city the pet is traveling from and traveling to. There are a set of certain rules and regulations which have to be followed irrespective of the country of relocation, be it, USA, UK, Canada, Dubai, Europe, Singapore or Australia. These include certain documents like health check certificates, vaccination records, dog permits, etc. Amongst these, microchipping and rabies titre test are necessities before planning a pet relocation.”

Since there is not much awareness about these in the Indian market yet but the pet parents who are wanting to relocate their pets should know about these, the pet expert explianed, “A microchip is a small device implanted underneath the skin between your dog or cat’s shoulder blades that comprises a Unique Identification Number (UIN) special to your pet. It’s a legitimate requirement in almost all the countries. Obtaining an ISO-compatible microchip before relocating your pets to any international location is compulsory. You can get your pet microchipped before their rabies vaccination.”

He elaborated, “When it comes to rabies titre test, the requirement of the same depends on the country of travel. For the United States, a rabies antibody titer test is not needed for cats but is mandatory for dogs. Pets traveling to Dubai from low-risk countries must be vaccinated against rabies at least 21 days before the date of travel. Similarly, the pets must be immunized against rabies before traveling to Australia at least 90 days old before the trip. In Australia, pets must undergo a Rabies Antibody Titer Test, a blood test that confirms their rabies vaccine is working properly, with a passing result (>/= 0.50 IU/mL).”

Bringing his expertise to the same, Arunav Vaish, Founder of Urban Animal, advised, “Some of the most important things to keep in mind when relocating with a pet is microchipping, genetic testing and rabies titre testing to confirm that they are immune to diseases and can adapt better to their new homes. This information may also be required by the airlines you may be flying with or authorities at the destination of relocation (if you’re relocating overseas) to ensure that the pet is properly vaccinated and does not pose a risk to public health. Microchipping is a simple and permanent method of identification for pets. It involves inserting a small chip, under the pet's skin.”

He added, “This identification number in the chip is linked to the pet owner's contact information in a database, so if the pet is lost or stolen, it can be returned to its rightful owner. Rabies titre testing measures the level of rabies antibodies in an animal's blood, and confirms that an animal is immune to rabies thereby ensuring that animals are protected and do not pose a risk to public health. Genetic testing is another measure that can help before relocation to identify valuable information about the pet’s health and potential inherited diseases and prove to be beneficial in taking precautions and pre-emptive medications. Since this can identify inherited health conditions early on, it also allows for early intervention and management.”

