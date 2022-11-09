Pet care: Top tips for trimming your dog's nails

Dog grooming must include cutting nails, which is one obvious indication of your dog's good health and hygiene. You may learn how to clip your dog's nails at home or take your dog to a professional groomer if you prefer. Depending on the type and lifestyle of your dog, trimming his or her nails should be done every two to six weeks. However, not everyone feels confident trimming their dog's nails with a pair of scissors. Many people are averse to nicking the quick, which is a vein located beneath the nail. But nail-trimming your dog doesn't have to be a scary experience. (Also read: Pet care: 5 grooming tools every dog parent must have )

" Dog's nails grow continuously just like ours. They can overgrow if they aren't worn down or trimmed which can lead to other problems such as splitting or growing into the pad. One of the ways to tell if your dog's nails are too long is if you hear them clicking on a hard floor as they walk." says, Dr Charlie Astle, Veterinarian and Pet Wellness Expert. She further shared top tips to keep in mind while trimming your dog's nails.

Get someone to help hold your dog and use lots of treats and tummy tickles.

The claw should be roughly at the height of the pad or just off the floor when the foot is down.

Position the nail clippers at a 45-degree angle, 3-4mm under the quick. The quick contains blood vessels and nerves so it's important to try not to cut this.

For black nails nibble away slowly from the tip until you see a black dot appear in the centre, this means the quick is close by.

Always stop if your dog is getting stressed or you think they might bite or scratch you.

The nails should ideally be parallel to the pad, however, if the nails have been allowed to grow excessively long, the quick may also. In this situation, routine nail cutting can help them quickly return to their normal length and gradually let you grow the nail to the proper length.

Start with their back feet because they are typically shorter and less sensitive, then go to their front paws and don't forget about their dew claws.

Get a professional to trim your pet's nails if you lack confidence using nail clippers or if your dog is extremely frightened.

To get your pet to remain motionless for you and make eye contact, praise and/or treat them frequently.

