Signs your cat maybe deaf or losing their hearing

Deafness doesn't mean your cat can't enjoy a happy and healthy life, regardless of whether your cat is born deaf or acquired it as a result of an accident, disease, or ageing. The effects of becoming deaf vary among cats and might range from extra-loud meowing to losing their dread of the vacuum. As a pet parent, it is important for you to watch the cat’s reaction to everyday noise. As the caretaker, you are often better placed than the veterinarian to know if the cat has gone deaf. Cats experience high levels of stress while they are in veterinary clinics, and as a result, they frequently freeze in fright and exhibit abnormal behaviour. (Also read: 5 tips to keep your cat mentally stimulated )

"It can be hard to tell if your cat is deaf or whether they're simply ignoring you. For instance, they may ignore you when called but react quickly at the sound of the biscuit box being rattled. One of the biggest indications that your cat may be deaf is to listen to their meows. Some deaf cats call out more often and more loudly as they struggle to regulate their own volume. Other deaf cats will become completely mute." says, Dr Charlie Astle, Veterinarian and Pet Wellness Expert. She further suggested some signs that your cat may be deaf or losing their hearing.

Signs of hearing loss in your cat:

Not responding when spoken to or called

Louder meowing

Not woken by loud noises (e.g. door banging)

Not noticing when you enter the house

Sleeping more

Increased sensitivity to smells and temperature

No longer being afraid of the vacuum cleaner or other loud appliances

A change in habits, such as not greeting you when you enter the house

Seeming needy or clingy

If deafness is caused by an ear infection they may be shaking their head/scratching at their ears and may have discharge from their ears. If you're worried or concerned you should consult your vet for expert advice.

