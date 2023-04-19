Summer pet care tips: 4 things to remember while walking your dog during summer

Summer time can be tough for your pet child but keeping them indoors all the time can wreak havoc on their physical as well as mental health. Walking your dog is important for their health and also provides mental stimulation. However, extreme heat can be detrimental for your pooch's well-being and pet parents must choose early morning or late evenings for walking their dog. Considering your furry companion may feel thirsty or fatigued during the walk due to heat, it is important to carry water with you for them. It is also advised to test the temperature of the ground beforehand to ensure their paws don't burn. (Also read: Avoid these pet care mistakes at all costs in summer season)

Taking your furry friend for a walk during the summer is a great way to keep them physically active and mentally stimulated. (Pixabay)

"Taking your furry friend for a walk during the summer is a great way to keep them physically active and mentally stimulated. However, as a responsible dog owner, you need to take certain precautions to ensure their safety and comfort during the hot and humid months," say Lalit Khanna and Mohd Abid, Co-Founders, Guts and Glory Impressions LLP.

WALKING TIPS FOR DOG IN SUMMER

Khanna and Abid suggest four things to keep in mind when taking your dog for a walk during summer:

1. Hydration: Dogs can easily become dehydrated during the summer, so it's important to keep them hydrated. Bring a bottle of water and a collapsible bowl with you when taking your dog for a walk and offer them water frequently. If you notice your dog panting excessively or showing signs of fatigue, it may be time for a break and some water.

2. Time of day: Avoid taking your dog out for a walk during the hottest part of the day, usually between 10 am and 6 pm. Instead, take your dog for a walk early in the morning or late in the evening when it is cooler and safer for them. Keep in mind that even in the early morning or evening, the temperature can still be hot, so be sure to take frequent breaks and offer your dog plenty of water.

3. Careful with flat-faced breeds: Keeping your dog cool and comfortable during dog walks is particularly important for flat-faced breeds, such as Bulldogs and Pugs. Their shortened muzzles can make breathing and panting more difficult, especially in hot weather, which makes it more challenging for these dogs to stay cool. Flat-faced dogs can overheat more easily during walks so keep the walks short and sweet.

4. Surface temperature: The temperature of the ground can become scorching during the summer, making it uncomfortable and potentially dangerous for your dog to walk on. Check the temperature of the ground before taking your dog for a walk, and avoid walking on hot surfaces like asphalt, sand, or pavement. Instead, walk your dog on grass or invest in a pair of dog boots that provide protection from hot surfaces.

